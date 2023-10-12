Envision the lavish life of a college football phenom — cars and condos bankrolled by NIL bills, late nights and early mornings in parties and bars and clubs, a perpetual parade of plaudits sandwiched around fall Saturdays, a magic carpet from Montlake to the NFL.

Meanwhile, Jalen McMillan has a frequent houseguest.

Have you met his grandmother?

For much of his junior season, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound wide receiver has been joined by his “oma” — a German term for grandmother — Angie McMillan. Angie technically lives in Fresno, Calif., but has flown to Seattle this fall for increasingly extended visits.

This college football phenom’s life literally revolves around football, family … and food.

“They have a great relationship. They get along really well,” said Belinda McMillan Haener, Jalen’s mother and Angie’s daughter. “It’s a relationship that goes both ways. She likes to have someone to take care of, and he likes to be taken care of. She likes to cook, and he likes to eat. He’s good at making a mess, and she enjoys cleaning up. So they vibe well together.

“I don’t know how she’s done it this long, because I’ve done four days with him and that’s kind of my limit in his one-bedroom apartment. But whatever they’re doing, it’s working, and I haven’t heard any complaints yet.”

This fall, Angie has stayed with Jalen for weeks at a time, a beneficial arrangement for both. On Aug. 20, 2022, Herle Gene McMillan — Angie’s husband and Jalen’s grandfather — died at 68 of lung and esophageal cancer. Jalen said last September that “he was my best friend. He was looking forward to seeing me this season and unfortunately he passed away before the season started. So just him being in the sky watching me is something I have motivating me.”

That motivation yielded 79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games in 2022. The former four-star recruit added 20 catches, 311 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first three games this season, before sustaining a leg injury in the first half against Michigan State on Sept. 16.

“He’s pretty peaceful about [the injury situation]. He’s not trying to rush it,” Belinda McMillan Haener said. “He knows there’s a much longer vision to work towards. It’s disappointing, but it’s not earth shattering.

“Having had previous injuries — like when he hurt his thumb, and he hurt his ankle near the end of the COVID season — he’s had some familiarity with it. So he’s pretty mature in how he approaches injuries now. It’s always about the rehab and getting back.”

Besides, even without his grandfather, Jalen’s support system remains steadfast.

“They’re lucky to have one another,” Belinda said of her mother and grandson. “The timing of what they need emotionally or mentally has worked out well for them. So I’m glad they’ve been able to be there for each other.”

Angie McMillan — as well as Jalen’s parents, two siblings and a family friend — will be inside Husky Stadium on Saturday.

After sitting out wins over Cal and Arizona with the aforementioned injury, Jalen will return against Oregon. A year ago, he recorded a team-high eight receptions for 122 yards — including an instantly iconic 34-yard catch, which he ripped out of the arms of Duck defensive back Christian Gonzalez — in a 37-34 Washington win.

“The catch by Jalen McMillan … it’ll last for a lifetime,” UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “Everybody knows it. That’s one of those catches that goes down in Husky history, in Husky lore. People talk about it like, ‘Aw, no way that actually happened.’ No, it actually did happen. No doubt about it, that one is etched into my memory for a lifetime.”

https://twitter.com/SeaTimesSports/status/1591604423629111296

On Saturday, McMillan has a chance to make more history — as No. 7 Washington (5-0) hosts No. 8 Oregon (5-0) in a sold-out Husky Stadium. When asked in August if a punt return touchdown is coming this fall, he smiled and said: “Oh yeah, it’ll happen. I’m going to get one. I want to do it the Oregon game.”

Through six weeks, the Duck defense also leads the nation in opponent yards per pass attempt (4.8) and ranks third in opponent completions of 30 yards or more (3), fifth in passing (153.6 yards allowed per game) and 15th in opponent pass efficiency rating (109.00).

Washington, meanwhile, leads the nation in both passing (446.4 yards per game) and completions of 30 yards or more (23), and sits second in yards per pass attempt (11.6), second in pass efficiency rating (197.2), fifth in completion percentage (74.1%) and sixth in passing touchdowns (17).

Something’s going to give on Saturday.

McMillan — who, because has yet to technically return from injury, was not made available for interviews this week — wants to make sure of that.

“He loves football,” Shephard said. “That’s one thing you can never take away from the kid. ‘I don’t really give a rat’s butt about anything but football.’ That’s kind of how his mentality is. Now, he has to care about school so he can play football. He has to care about all these other things so he can play football. But he loves football.”

So forget the lavish life of a college football phenom. McMillan has all he needs. When asked to describe his mindset in preseason practices, Jalen said: “Happy. Locked in. Positive. I’m all that.”

His grandmother is helping him stay that way.

Can UW slow the ground game?

Chuck Morrell had heard enough.

In last season’s win at Oregon, the Ducks rushed for 313 yards, 6.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns. In doing so, UW missed 19 tackles — per Pro Football Focus — its highest tally in Kalen DeBoer’s 18 games.

Those same Ducks lead the nation with 6.99 yards per carry this fall, while ranking sixth in rushing touchdowns (16) and eighth in rushing yards per game (225.2). They’re led by a pair of pulverizing backs, in Bucky Irving (393 rushing yards, 7.9 YPC, 4 TD) and Jordan James (302, 8.7, 7).

Meanwhile, Washington sits just seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (121.6 yards allowed per game) and eighth in opponent yards per carry (3.78).

“You guys missed a lot of tackles in that game last year, probably the most since you’ve been here,” a reporter stated Monday. “Are you confident that — “

“Point of emphasis. Point of emphasis the entire season,” interjected Morrell, UW’s co-defensive coordinator. “I think that’s an offseason study and review [emphasis] coming off of last year. That’s been a mantra throughout the course of the spring. It’s been a mantra every single week during the season. I think there are a lot of guys that are playing the game (against Oregon) again that understand we need to do a great job of getting their backs down.

“Their backs, something they pride themselves on is making people miss. They’ve done a good job of that so far this year. And that’s not just a one-guy thing. It’s got to be multiple guys at the point of attack every single snap. It’s relentless focus and it’s relentless finishing. I think it’s the key to the game.”