Washington is finalizing a deal to hire Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen as its next athletic director, according to reports by ESPN and Yahoo Sports. An announcement and press conference is expected early next week.

Dannen has served as Tulane’s AD since December 2015, helping revitalize the Green Wave athletic department. Under seventh-year football coach Willie Fritz, Tulane went 12-2 in 2022 and topped USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Speaking of, Jen Cohen — the Huskies’ previous AD — left for USC in August, prompting a nationwide search for her successor. Dannen will be Washington’s first outside AD hire since Todd Turner in 2004, as both Scott Woodward and Cohen were internal promotions.

Notably, Dannen has risen to become a respected figure in the college-football landscape, currently in his fourth year as chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee. He serves as an executive committee member of the Football Oversight Committee as well.

Last fall, Tulane’s football program captured its first conference title since 1998. The Green Wave finished the season with a No. 9 national ranking … one spot behind Washington. In Fritz’s seven seasons, Tulane — which is currently 4-1 — has participated in four bowl games, matching the program’s total from 1987 to 2013. The Green Wave also won back-to-back bowl games for the first time in the team’s 128-year history.

Advertising

Tulane’s men’s basketball program won 20 games under fourth-year coach Ron Hunter in the 2022-23 season as well.

In Dannen’s time at Tulane, he helped secure the largest unrestricted gift in school history, an endowment that funds the operation of a new sport (sailing), and a $10 million gift for capital renovations — the second-largest gift in department history. He also launched the “Olive and Blue” giving society for unrestricted gifts of $25,000 or more, now with 120 members and over $30 million in donations. Marketing and licensing revenue has grown four-fold as well.

That sailing program, by the way, captured a 2021-22 national championship in just its fifth season.

Before arriving in New Orleans, Dannen served as the athletic director at Northern Iowa — his alma mater — from 2008 to 2015. He was recognized as NACDA’s FCS Athletic Director of the Year in 2014.

In Seattle, Dannen will inherit an undefeated football program currently ranked No. 7 nationally under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Most critically, Dannen will be tasked with overseeing the Huskies’ move to the Big Ten next summer.

In the same week Dannen is expected to be introduced, No. 7 Washington will host No. 8 Oregon (as well as ESPN’s “College GameDay”) in a battle of undefeated soon-to-be Big Ten rivals. The Huskies will be spotlighted on a national stage.

It’s Dannen’s job to keep them there.