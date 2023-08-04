Washington appears to be on the verge of accepting an invitation to enter the Big Ten Conference.

Yahoo! reported Friday that “the Big Ten is in the final stages of adding Oregon and Washington as it expands to 18 teams,” and the Huskies and Ducks have informed other Pac-12 programs they intend to leave.

The Yahoo! Sports report added that a deal has been agreed to in principle, though contracts have not been signed. The report further states that both Oregon and Washington “are expected to agree to a cut rate — perhaps as low as 50 percent — of the Big Ten’s media revenue that could reach $65 million/year per institution. That is still more than the Pac-12’s proposed media deal with Apple TV+, which is estimated to be in the $20-25 million range.”

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy also reported that the Huskies and Ducks have agreed to join the Big Ten.

A Big Ten vote is expected to take place Friday to formalize UW and Oregon’s admission, according to ESPN. That vote is expected to be unanimous. The University of Washington’s Board of Regents — who met for a 95-minute closed-door “special meeting” on Thursday night — would then have to vote to approve a move.

On Friday morning, multiple reports stated that all nine remaining Pac-12 presidents entered an emergency meeting with the possibility of signing a grant of rights that would ensure the league’s temporary survival. Yahoo! reported that leaders at UW and Oregon participated in multiple “positive” Pac-12 meetings over the last three days and suggested they’d be willing to sign a grant of rights.

Advertising

But when Friday’s meeting ended, the grant of rights had not been signed.

Washington was one of four charter members of the Pac-12 Conference — along with Oregon, Oregon State and Cal — dating to 1915. With UW, Oregon, USC and UCLA all headed to the Big Ten in 2024, and Colorado returning to the Big 12, that 108-year-old conference is on the verge of collapse.

Of course, for the Huskies, such a move jeopardizes the future of in-state rival Washington State — as well as the Apple Cup.

Regarding potential legislation that could bind UW and WSU to a common conference, Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, told The Times Thursday: “I would be very reluctant [to pursue legislation], because I think the Legislature needs to stay out of intercollegiate activities and focus on the core higher education responsibilities.

“But I would be very disappointed, obviously, if UW left the conference, because it takes away from a great rivalry between two research universities that work together except for when they compete on the athletic fields or hard court.”

The in-state series dates back to 1900, with Washington holding a 75-33-6 in 114 meetings. The Cougs joined the Pac-12 in 1917 and, outside of a brief stretch as an independent from 1959 to 1961, have been a conference mainstay ever since.

Advertising

And yet, UW must also consider undeniable financial factors — as it projects a $7.8 million deficit in the current fiscal year. The matter of paying off a loan that financed Husky Stadium’s renovation in 2012 will soon become more challenging as well.

After the university sold 30-year bonds to pay for the project, UW Athletics must make annual payments back to the school throughout the life of the loan. Its debt service has been restructured into interest-only payments in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, FY24 and FY25.

But that relief is set to evaporate.

“Debt service will increase from $9.8 million per year to $17.7 million per year in FY26 due to the resumption of principal payments on ICA loans,” a university document stated in June. “Prior to this increase in debt service, efforts are underway campus-wide to develop a solution that offers longer-term stability to Athletics.”

The Big Ten, it appears, will offer some semblance of long term stability. That could come at the cost of College Football Playoff access, however, as UW enters an increasingly unforgiving 18-team league.

The CFP is set to expand to a 12-team format in 2024, with automatic bids going to the six highest ranked conference champions. For a Pac-12 with Oregon and Washington, that would have provided a direct annual path to the playoff.

Instead, Washington will be tasked with summitting a steeper mountain …

But one that won’t erupt.

This story will be updated.