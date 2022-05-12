UW sophomore defensive lineman Noa Ngalu has entered the transfer portal, according to reports by both Rivals and 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pound Ngalu appeared in five games but did not register a statistic in three seasons in Seattle. He was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 35 defensive tackle in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

Ngalu is the third Husky to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice, joining cornerback Jacobe Covington and running back Caleb Berry. He’s also the second UW defensive lineman to enter the portal this offseason, after junior starter Sam “Taki” Taimani exited to rival Oregon.

A teammate and classmate of current UW linebacker Daniel Heimuli at Menlo-Atherton High School in East Palo Alto, Calif.,, Ngalu chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Illinois, Utah, Washington State and more. He has three seasons of remaining eligibility.

Meanwhile, UW still touts 10 scholarship defensive linemen: juniors Tuli Letuligasenoa, Ulumoo Ale and Draco Bynum, sophomores Jacob Bandes, Voi Tunuufi and Faatui Tuitele, redshirt freshmen Kuao Peihopa and Siaosi Finau, and true freshmen Jayvon and Armon Parker. Letuligasenoa and Peihopa took the majority of starting reps this spring, while Bandes, Tunuufi, Tuitele and Ale will be expected to contribute as well.

The goal, of course, is to improve upon a 2021 season in which Washington ranked just 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game).

While UW seeks to solidify its defensive line, Ngalu is suddenly searching for a second home.