UW athletic director Jen Cohen is leaving to accept the same job at USC, according to reports by ESPN and Yahoo on Monday. USC has scheduled a 1 pm news conference to announce the hire.

Cohen has been at Washington for 24 years and operated in the athletic director role since 2016. She serves on the College Football Playoff committee as well.

Cohen will fill the vacancy left by Mike Bohn, who resigned as USC’s athletic director in May amid an internal athletic department review that uncovered concerns about his behavior.

UW and USC (as well as fellow Pac-12 members Oregon and UCLA) are set to depart for the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

Cohen will oversee that transition … in Los Angeles, not Seattle.

“One of the reasons why we felt so bullish about joining the Big Ten and competing against schools with sold-out stadiums and great brands is that we see Washington in the same light,” Cohen said after the Big Ten move was announced on Aug. 5. “We knew when we made that decision that Husky Nation is going to rally around us and be part of continuing to evolve and grow and elevate this athletic department at the highest level.”

Now, that athletic department will be tasked with evolving and growing under new leadership.

And, regarding leadership, Cohen’s notable UW coaching hires include Kalen DeBoer and Jimmy Lake (football), Mike Hopkins (men’s basketball), Tina Langley and Jody Wynn (women’s basketball), Jen Llewellyn (gymnastics), Derek Olson (beach volleyball), Nicole Van Dyke (women’s soccer), Alan Murray (men’s golf), Yasmin Farooq (women’s rowing), and Maurica and Andy Powell (cross country/track and field).

Of course, that group contains both competitive hits and misses. DeBoer produced an impressive 11-2 record in his first season in Seattle … though his predecessor, Jimmy Lake, was fired after just 13 games. Hopkins, too, was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in both 2017 and 2018 … but is just 53-69 in four seasons since.

