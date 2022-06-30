In what would be a seismic blow to the Pac-12, USC and UCLA are in talks to leave the conference for the Big Ten by 2024, according to multiple reports.

College sports reporter Jon Wilner first disclosed that the schools “are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024,” though the move has not been finalized. The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach added Big Ten presidents and athletic directors held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the topic.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the move “is essentially done”, and that a news conference to formally announce the move is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Pac-12 has won more NCAA championships in team sports than any other conference in history. UCLA and USC are second and third, respectively, among colleges with the most NCAA championships.

The Pac-12’s current membership has been the same since 2011, when Colorado and Utah joined. Washington and Washington State have been members of the Pacific Conference since 1915 and 1917, respectively.

