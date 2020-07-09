The first game of the Jimmy Lake Era at Washington will not feature the Michigan Wolverines.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that if its member schools are able to participate in fall sports in 2020, those sports will adopt conference-only schedules — which means that Washington’s season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 will no longer be played.

The Pac-12 Conference is also expected to pivot to a conference-only season in the coming days, according to a report from The Athletic.

The news arrived on the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that all of its Olympic sports will delay fall competition until at least Sept. 1, as a response to the continued coronavirus threat. On Wednesday, the Ivy League confirmed that all of its fall sports will be canceled (though it’s possible some of those sports, like football, could be played next spring).

UW’s season opener against Michigan was the first of a home-and-home series that is scheduled to conclude in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2021. It’s unclear whether that game will take place or if the Seattle matchup can be rescheduled in the future. The Huskies have been notably seeking a Power Five non-conference opponent to complete their schedule in both 2022 and 2023. The Wolverines, meanwhile, have a completed schedule in 2022 but need to find a third non-conference opponent in 2023 — which would appear to present an obvious opportunity.

Advertising

A UW spokesperson confirmed that Husky athletics director Jen Cohen will likely make a statement on the matter on Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan game was considered UW’s premier home showcase in the 2020 season. The Huskies are scheduled to meet high-profile opponents Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington State and Cal all on the road.

A complete cancellation of UW’s non-conference schedule would wipe out home games against Sacramento State on Sept. 12 and Utah State on Sept. 19. The Huskies’ other home games come against Oregon State on Oct. 10, Arizona on Oct. 23, Stanford on Nov. 7 and Colorado on Nov. 21.

Of course, any cancellation of games will be accompanied by severe financial implications. UW Athletics announced on June 26 that it plans to implement a 15% reduction in operating budget (roughly $8.5 million), and a 10% salary reduction for staff (roughly $5 million). All Husky head coaches have voluntarily agreed to a minimum 5% salary reduction, and assistant coaches and contract staff (including trainers, strength and conditioning and medical staff) have been asked to accept a voluntary minimum 3% pay cut.

All professional, classified and union staff members — which comprises 156 total employees, including UW’s associate athletics directors — will take temporary furloughs that will last between two and four weeks.

This story will be updated.