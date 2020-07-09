The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that if its member schools are able to participate in fall sports in 2020, those sports will adopt conference-only schedules — which means that Washington’s season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 will no longer be played.

This news comes on the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that all of its Olympic sports will delay fall competition until at least Sept. 1, as a response to the continued coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, the Ivy League confirmed that all of its fall sports will be canceled (though it’s possible some of those sports, like football, could be played next spring).

UW’s season opener against Michigan was the first of a home-and-home series that is scheduled to conclude in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2021. It’s unclear whether that game will take place or if the Seattle matchup can be rescheduled in the future.

The Michigan game was considered UW’s premier home game in the 2020 season. The Huskies are scheduled to meet high-profile opponents Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington State and Cal on the road.

It’s likely the Pac-12 Conference will eventually follow the Big Ten’s lead and adopt a conference-only season, which would wipe out UW’s home games against Sacramento State on Sept. 12 and Utah State on Sept. 19. The Huskies’ other home games come against Oregon State on Oct. 10, Arizona on Oct. 23, Stanford on Nov. 7 and Colorado on Nov. 21.

