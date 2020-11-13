There is concern inside the Pac-12 Conference that Saturday’s game between Washington and Oregon State might not be played because of COVID-19 concerns connected to the Beavers, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. The report also states that the conference is considering scheduling a Sunday makeup game between UW and Cal — whose game this weekend with Arizona State was canceled because of the Sun Devils’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, The Oregonian’s John Canzano tweeted at 10:15 a.m. that Oregon State is still scheduled and planning to board a plane for Seattle at 6 p.m. with the intentions of playing on Saturday.

UW and Cal were originally scheduled to open their seasons against each other in Berkeley last weekend, but a single positive COVID-19 test wiped out an entire Cal position group due to contact tracing and the game could not be played.

On Thursday, Oregon State announced that one football player had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and three more had been placed in quarantine. Beavers athletics director Scott Barnes stated that the team had not had a positive antigen test in the two days since.

“We are absolutely playing Saturday, so no issue there,” Barnes told The Oregonian at the time.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake discussed the difficulty of scheduling an impromptu opponent on short notice.

“It’s really not the game plan part of it (that’s most challenging),” he said. “It’s really more the logistics of getting the team to that city, getting a hotel for close to a hundred people, getting meals ready for over a hundred people for breakfast, lunch and dinner and another dinner at the last second. Also the equipment truck … I know our equipment truck was on its way to Berkeley on Wednesday (last week), then all of a sudden had to turn around when we found out there was no game.

“If we knew Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, that the game was going to be canceled, I think it makes it way more easy to get things changed and transition. But 24 hours, 48 hours, that’s going to be tough — extremely tough.”

Should the Oregon State game be cancelled, that would be UW’s fourth 2020 season opener — following Michigan on Sept. 5, Stanford on Sept. 26 and Cal on Nov. 7. — to be scheduled and scrapped. UW and Cal would be the last two teams in the FBS to start their 2020 seasons.

And Lake, for one, would not be surprised.

“At this point it really feels like we’re not surprised anymore,” he said on Monday, when asked how the staff has responded to so many schedule changes. “We’re just like, ‘OK, here we go. It’s on to the next. Let’s build a plan and let’s get ready to go.’ That’s all you can do at this point.

“I tell you what: my assistant, we’re changing schedules at the last second, and we look at each other like, ‘OK. We’ve done this before. Here we go. Let’s do it again.’ That’s just how it has to be, and don’t be surprised by it. As we sit here right now, the schedule could change by the end of the day and I will not be surprised. I will not be surprised. We’ll be ready to move on and go.”

This story will be updated.