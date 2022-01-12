JaMarcus Shephard is reportedly returning to the state of Washington.

Shephard — who coached inside wide receivers at Washington State in 2016, before leaving and establishing a sterling reputation and résumé at Purdue in the five years since — will be hired as Washington’s next wide receivers coach, according to a report by Rivals’ Tom Dienhart.

At Purdue — where Shephard served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017, before adding the co-offensive coordinator title from 2018 to 2021 — the 38-year-old assistant developed two of the premier pass-catchers in program history, in Rondale Moore and David Bell.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore became the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history in 2018, after compiling 114 catches, 1,258 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 13 games. He broke school records for all-purpose yards in a season (2,215) and all-purpose yards in a game and received the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Not to be outdone, Bell — a 6-2, 205-pound junior — was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019, after piling up 86 catches for 1,035 yards and eight total touchdowns. The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten performer has produced 232 catches, 2,946 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns in 29 career games.

Prior to arriving in Pullman, Shephard — a Fort Wayne, Ind., native who played wide receiver at DePauw University from 2001 to 2004 — served on the staff at Western Kentucky from 2011 to 2015.

Shephard’s hire should complete first-year UW head coach Kalen DeBoer’s 2022 coaching staff — again. The program initially announced that third-year UW wide receivers coach Junior Adams had been retained, before Adams then accepted the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach job at rival Oregon on Jan. 1.

UW wide receivers Terrell Bynum (USC) and Sawyer Racanelli (Montana) have both transferred out of the program this offseason, and four-star signee Germie Bernard was released from his national letter of intent before ultimately landing at Michigan State. Meanwhile, contributors Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk each confirmed their returns on social media last week.

As it stands, UW is set to have seven scholarship wide receivers in 2022 — junior Giles Jackson, sophomores Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze and Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Ja’Lynn Polk and Jabez Tinae, and true freshman Denzel Boston.

This story will be updated.