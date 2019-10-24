The Huskies’ depth at receiver apparently just got thinner as redshirt freshman wideout Trey Lowe has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to a 247Sports report.

Lowe, a former four-star recruit out of Jesuit High School in Portland, joined the Huskies last season, appearing in just the team’s final two games without tallying a catch. Lowe hasn’t appeared in a game this season while recovering from an infection.

When asked by The Seattle Times, UW said it isn’t able to confirm the news at this time.

Without Lowe, UW would have 11 scholarship wide receivers on its roster. But the rotation at wideout has been sparse at times.

Only three receivers — Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia and Chico McClatcher — have tallied more than 10 catches through eight games. Freshman standout Puka Nacua has shown flashes of late, with three catches in each of UW’s past two games, including 97 yards against Arizona and a touchdown reception against Oregon.

Meanwhile, Fuller was “a little banged up,” according to head coach Chris Petersen and sat out the majority of last Saturday’s game. Junior receiver Ty Jones has also yet to appear in a game this season due to injury.

This story will be updated.