Washington linebacker Daniel Heimuli has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by 247Sports.

Heimuli — a 6-foot, 225-pound sophomore from East Palo Alto, Calif. — recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss in seven games this fall, before being suspended in November due to a violation of UW’s Intercollegiate Athletics code of conduct. He contributed 25 tackles and two tackles for loss in four seasons and 19 games (two starts) in Seattle.

A former Menlo-Atherton High School standout and four-star recruit, Heimuli signed with Washington over Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, USC, WSU and more in 2019. He was named defensive MVP of the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as well.

Heimuli exits a crowded linebacker room led by several expected returners in senior Edefuan Ulofoshio and juniors Alphonzo Tuputala and Carson Bruener. Former USC linebacker Ralen Goforth also announced a UW transfer last month, and two true freshman early enrollees — three-star California prospects Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney — signed in December. Senior Demario King returns as well.

Heimuli is the sixth Husky to enter the transfer portal in the current window — joining safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (Connecticut), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (undecided) and tight end Caden Jumper (undecided).

UW has added six incoming transfers as well — Goforth, Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee, Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas, ASU edge Joe Moore III and ASU running back Daniyel Ngata.

Heimuli has two seasons of remaining eligibility.