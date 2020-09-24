Call your friends. Cancel your plans. Pull that dusty purple flag out of the back of your closet.

Pac-12 football is finally coming back.

After adopting a conference-only fall football season on July 31, then postponing it altogether less than two weeks later, the Pac-12’s CEO group voted on Thursday for a seven-game season that will start on Nov. 6 and last until Dec. 18, according to a report by ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel also reported that the vote was unanimous, all Pac-12 teams who do not advance to the conference title game will play a different cross-division opponent the same weekend, and there will be no fans allowed at Pac-12 football games this season.

The Pac-12’s presidents and chancellors broached the subject of a revived fall football season during a meeting last week, before essentially pushing a final vote to Thursday.

On his radio show on 950 AM KJR on Wednesday, UW head coach Jimmy Lake said that his team would be prepared to play on Oct. 31, but added that he’d prefer to start a six-game season — or seven, if all Pac-12 teams played on Dec. 18, the day of the conference title game — with an opener on Nov. 6 or 7.

“I think it would be more fair for everybody to start on Nov. 7 (weekend) and go six straight weeks, ending with a Pac-12 championship game, and then with second place against second place and third place against third place (etc. on Dec. 18),” Lake said. “If they decide on Oct. 31, hey, guess what? UW is going to be ready. We’re ready to go.

“But if some teams are sitting out that first week and all of a sudden some teams are playing that first week, now you’re hobbling into a Week Two game where a team hasn’t played a game yet and they’re nice and fresh. So Nov. 7 would be a premium date for me, in my opinion.”

Following a three-week break, UW’s players returned to campus last weekend and are currently completing a seven-day quarantine. Lake said that, regardless of the Pac-12 vote, his team will resume practices in shirts and shorts on Tuesday.

On Sept. 3, the Pac-12 announced a “game-changing” partnership — to use conference commissioner Larry Scott’s words — with diagnostic health care manufacturer Quidel Corporation, that will provide daily rapid-results COVID-19 testing for all of the conference’s close-contact sports. The testing equipment was scheduled to arrive on Pac-12 campuses by the end of September, and Scott said in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show last week that “those tests are being shipped to us on Monday (Sept. 21), with the machines and the readers.”

When the Pac-12 voted on Aug. 11 to postpone all fall sports through the end of the year, testing capacity was listed as one of three prominent medical issues — along with community prevalence of COVID-19 and long-term health outcomes related to the virus — preventing the resumption of play. At the time, Pac-12 leadership did not expect rapid point-of-care testing to become available until late November.

Community prevalence, however, remains an ongoing issue. On Thursday, prior to the Pac-12 vote, Boulder County in Colorado issued an order halting all gatherings for college-aged residents, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. This also applies to University of Colorado athletes, who will be unable to practice or work out for at least two weeks, reported the Daily Camera’s Brian Howell. A day earlier, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment declared an outbreak at CU — after 1,198 students and 12 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, college football continues to be played without its most prominent western conference. The ACC and Big 12 have already begun play, and the SEC’s season will start in earnest this weekend. Last week, the Big Ten announced a nine-game season that will commence on Oct. 23. Even the Mountain West is eyeing an Oct. 24 season opener, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

But college football’s return, to this point, also can’t be declared a unanimous success. A whopping 21 games have been postponed since Aug. 26 due to COVID-19. After Notre Dame walloped South Florida 52-0 inside Notre Dame Stadium last Saturday, both teams were forced to postpone their games this weekend.

The hope in Pac-12 country is that their daily testing partnership will effectively mitigate the risk associated with playing a full-contact sport amidst an ongoing pandemic. Theoretically, programs will be able to remove athletes who test positive for COVID-19 before they become contagious to their teammates.

That partnership, more than anything else, cleared the way for a revived fall football season. And less than six weeks from Saturday, the Pac-12 will play ball.

This story will be updated.

