Washington has signed just one wide receiver in the 2019 class in three-star prospect Taj Davis.

But are the Huskies done at the position?

That all depends on what Puka Nacua decides. A tentative USC commit, Nacua — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver and consensus four-star recruit — took an official visit to UW last weekend.

He left with plenty to think about.

“The Washington coaches did a great job and the visit was actually better than I expected it to be,” Nacua told 247Sports on Sunday. “I met (new UW wide receivers coach Junior) Adams the day before we left for Seattle and he was really chill and relaxed. Coach (Chris) Petersen was telling me they were planning to bring in two receivers in this class, but if they don’t get me, they’d only take one. He was telling me that they are one step away from being in the playoffs and hopefully winning a national championship.

“He said that the receiver position is one where they need to step up and it was music to my ears. The opportunity there is set and they did a very good job of making me feel like a need.”

Considering Washington’s lack of proven playmakers at the wide receiver position last season, Nacua is certainly needed. The Orem, Utah, native is ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect and the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2019 class by 247Sports. His 2,336 receiving yards last season led the nation, and he added six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Polynesian Bowl all-star game, taking home offensive MVP honors.

Adding Nacua would further bolster a 2019 UW signing class that runs 20-deep and is currently ranked No. 15 overall and second in the Pac-12 (behind Oregon) by 247Sports.

But at this point, that scenario is far from a certainty.

“Honestly I still think at the end of the day he’s going to go to USC,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times last week, prior to Nacua’s visit. “But to me the school that could be the surprise isn’t Oregon or Washington. I think it’s Utah, and I think it’s largely because his brother (wide receiver Samson Nacua) is there.

“I think they have really tried to play up the, ‘Stay at home. Stay in state,’ theme with him. He’s more of a Hollywood, flash and dash type guy, which is why I think USC has been the school that he committed to and he hasn’t decommited.”

He hasn’t decommitted — yet. Nacua will still reportedly visit UCLA on Jan. 30 and Oregon on Feb. 1 before making a final decision.

Washington, meanwhile, has already made its pitch. Now the Huskies have to wait and hope they made a lasting impression.