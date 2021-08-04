The countdown continues.

Before UW kicks off fall camp Friday, let’s dive back into our daily ranking of the Huskies’ roster.

30. Bralen Trice, redshirt freshman, 6-4, 260

Position: Outside linebacker

Potential role: Possible starter at outside linebacker opposite veteran Ryan Bowman.

Why he’s ranked here: After opting out of the 2020 season, Trice — who didn’t play in his first two seasons in Seattle — was arguably the surprise of the spring, stacking up sacks and disruptive plays. And that was a particularly important development in the wake of All-American Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s torn Achilles. UW coach Jimmy Lake said following the Purple vs. Gold game that “this could be one of the players that maybe you guys know about but Husky Nation doesn’t know about, that all of a sudden the first couple games during the fall you’re going to start hearing his name called out a lot.”

29. Jackson Sirmon, sophomore, 6-3, 235

Position: Inside linebacker

Potential role: Starter next to fellow sophomore Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Why he’s ranked here: In his past several seasons as a starter at inside linebacker, Sirmon has often drawn the ire of UW football fans who say he’s too slow or takes bad angles, or he (fill in blank with criticism here). But the fact remains that the 6-3, 235-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee, has earned the trust of coordinator Bob Gregory, and he was one of UW’s most impactful defensive performers last spring. Perhaps, starting in September, he can quiet the critics for good.

28. Faatui Tuitele, redshirt freshman, 6-3, 305

Position: Defensive line

Potential role: Fringe starter and significant rotation piece.

Why he’s ranked here: Tuitele has made a total of four tackles in eight games across his first two college seasons. But UW seems primed to start three defensive linemen this fall in an effort to more convincingly stuff the run, and that could provide an opportunity alongside more established options Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam “Taki” Taimani. The 6-3, 305-pound Tuitele was the top player in Hawaii and a national recruit in the 2019 class.

27. Jalen McMillan, freshman, 6-1, 180

Position: Wide receiver

Potential role: Possible starting wide receiver.

Why he’s ranked here: McMillan has proven a tantalizing athlete, and he stacked up several dominant days in April. It’s not an exaggeration to place McMillan’s ceiling as high as that of almost any player on the roster. But he has to consistently catch the football. If he can do that, he would be a menacing matchup for defensive backs. But first he has to earn targets in a wide-receiver room that includes Terrell Bynum, Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson, Taj Davis, Sawyer Racanelli and Jabez Tinae.

26. Asa Turner, sophomore, 6-3, 205

Position: Defensive back

Potential role: Will compete for a starting safety spot.

Why he’s ranked here: Turner boasts a unique blend of size, speed and athleticism, and he has played in 16 of his first 17 games at UW (making nine starts). If healthy, he would be a favorite to reprise a starting safety role. And at his best, Turner certainly seems like an NFL safety. But he also missed much of the spring because of an injury and has proved inconsistent at times in run defense. So we’ll see what he shows in August and beyond.

25. Cameron Williams, sophomore, 6-0, 200

Position: Defensive back

Potential role: Like Turner, will compete for a starting safety spot.

Why he’s ranked here: Williams was the talk of fall camp as a true freshman in 2019 and started the first six games of his college career. But while there were certainly highs (three interceptions as a freshman), Williams has yet to develop into a stalwart at safety. Perhaps that will happen this fall, when Williams will be pushed by Turner, Dominique Hampton, Julius Irvin and others.

24. Ulumoo Ale, sophomore, 6-6, 355

Position: Offensive line

Potential role: Starting left guard.

Why he’s ranked here: Ale is an absolute mountain of a man — a wood-chopping, pancake-serving 355-pound snowplow. While he doesn’t tout the experience of fellow offensive-line starters Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg, Ale started all five games last season and should do the same in 2021. If he continues to refine his technique, the Tacoma native will be a terror for several seasons.

23. Rome Odunze, freshman, 6-3, 200

Position: Wide receiver

Potential role: Likely starting wide receiver.

Why he’s ranked here: The measurables are mighty impressive; the 6-3, 200-pound, effortlessly athletic Odunze certainly looks like a standout wide receiver. Now he just needs the numbers to match. Odunze caught six passes for 72 yards in four games as a freshman and looked like a No. 1 option in several practices last spring. But, as is the case for the wide-receiver position at large, consistency is the primary concern. Expect Odunze to dominate … eventually. Maybe even this fall.

22. Patrick O’Brien, senior, 6-5, 230

Position: Quarterback

Potential role: Will compete with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard for the starting QB job.

Why he’s ranked here: O’Brien is easily UW’s most experienced quarterback, having thrown for 3,394 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions the past two seasons at Colorado State. He also turned heads at times last spring, proving a confident and effective signal caller after making a graduate transfer and digesting the playbook. But can the sixth-year senior and former four-star recruit actually beat out Dylan Morris for the starting job? It’s possible, if unlikely.

21. Dominique Hampton, sophomore, 6-2, 220

Position: Defensive back

Potential role: Yet another competitor for a starting safety spot.

Why he’s ranked here: At Pac-12 media day last week, UW cornerback Trent McDuffie was asked to describe Hampton. “Look at Kam Chancellor, and then add my speed, and there’s Dom Hampton,” McDuffie said. Now that’s definitely some exaggeration, but Hampton did impress after making a long-awaited move from cornerback to safety last spring. He’s a physical athlete who looks suited to provide punishing run support and already has experience as a corner in coverage. But he has also made just nine tackles in 19 career games. In other words: Hampton looks the part, but it’s time to prove it.