Washington will hold its first practice of the fall on Friday.

But we’ve decided to give you a little something to read while you wait.

Before the gold helmets glimmer once again inside Husky Stadium, let’s dive back into our daily ranking of the UW’s roster.

20. Ja’Lynn Polk, fr., 6-2, 190

Position: wide receiver

Potential role in 2021: Will compete for a starting wide receiver spot.

Why he’s ranked here: Polk made an immediate impression as a true freshman at Texas Tech in 2020, recording 28 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (without a single drop). After transferring to UW last winter, he worked with the second team throughout the spring while digesting the playbook. But Polk has already proven he can produce on the Power Five level, and he should emerge as a steady contributor in his second collegiate season.

19. Sam “Taki” Taimani, so., 6-2, 330

Position: defensive line

Potential role in 2021: Starter alongside Tuli Letuligasenoa on the defensive line.

Why he’s ranked here: Taimani has contributed in each of the last two seasons, producing 26 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. But can he evolve from contributor to difference-maker on the defensive line? That’s what Washington needs from the massive 6-2, 330-pounder from Salt Lake City. Another redshirt sophomore, Tuli Letuligasenoa, is a more likely candidate for transcendent success. But after two seasons of game experience, it’s time for Taimani to develop into a double-team-beating disruptor.

18. Giles Jackson, so., 5-9, 185

Position: wide receiver

Potential role in 2021: Significant contributor both at wide receiver and in the return game.

Why he’s ranked here: Giles Jackson will entertain the masses in more ways than one. In two seasons at Michigan, the California native registered 24 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown, while adding 26.4 yards per kick return and two special-teams scores. And at last week’s Pac-12 Media Days, UW head coach Jimmy Lake said “he’s one of those guys that just looks fast. When you guys see him in person you’ll be like, ‘That guy looks fast. He looks like a Maserati.’” Both in special teams and on offense, expect the Huskies to let him loose.

17. Victor Curne, so., 6-3, 315

Position: offensive line

Potential role in 2021: Starting right tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: It doesn’t particularly matter that, at 6-3 and 315 pounds, Curne doesn’t have the traditional size of an offensive tackle. In his first season as UW’s starting right tackle in 2020, Curne and Co. allowed just one total sack in four games — ranking second nationally in sacks allowed per game — and the sophomore from Houston earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention status. Despite missing some of the spring with a minor injury, expect Curne to assume his starting spot once again.

16. Terrell Bynum, jr., 6-1, 190

Position: wide receiver

Potential role in 2021: Starting wide receiver and resident elder statesman at his position.

Why he’s ranked here: Terrell Bynum is not a spectacular football player. But he can be a productive one, as evidenced by his 39 catches for 577 total yards and two touchdowns in the last two seasons. The question is whether the fifth-year junior is capable of ascending into the all-conference conversation. Regardless, he’s a short-yardage staple, an enthusiastic blocker and a viable option on end-arounds. In a wide receiver room constantly searching for consistency, Bynum should provide plenty.

15. Cameron Davis, rs-fr., 6-0, 205

Position: running back

Potential role in 2021: Dark horse candidate to be UW’s lead back.

Why he’s ranked here: The numbers don’t suggest Davis belongs this high on the list. In six career games, the former four-star recruit has rushed for a total of 73 yards and 4.3 yards per carry. But, considering his combination of physicality, explosiveness and shiftiness, Davis may be due for a breakout season. UW running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said last spring that “this is a guy who is a difference-maker with the ball in his hands. He has the ability to change gears. He’s tough. He’s physical.” And soon enough, he may be UW’s starting running back.

14. Dylan Morris, rs-fr., 6-0, 200

Position: quarterback

Potential role in 2021: The favorite to be UW’s starting quarterback for a second consecutive season.

Why he’s ranked here: Lake said last week that “we’re very happy with what Dylan Morris did for us this last fall. He played very, very effectively for his first time ever playing college football.” That translated to a 61% completion rate and 897 passing yards with six total touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. There is room to improve — particularly with his deep ball — but Morris is a natural leader, a steady performer and a deceptive runner. While a quarterback competition is ongoing, Morris is likely the man this fall.

13. Richard Newton, so., 6-0, 215

Position: running back

Potential role in 2021: Will compete with Sean McGrew, Cameron Davis and Kamari Pleasant for starting running back reps.

Why he’s ranked here: What to make of Richard Newton? The 215-pound pinball led the Huskies with 11 total touchdowns in 2019, then was benched for the final two games last season for a non-injury or COVID reason that Lake has declined to divulge. Still, Lake did say last spring that “this could be his biggest year yet.” Newton has amassed a number of injuries already in his college career, but if healthy — and available — he has the ability to be a mercilessly bruising back.

12. Sean McGrew, sr., 5-7, 180

Position: running back

Potential role in 2021: Reliable running back who should earn carries, targets and possibly return duties as well.

Why he’s ranked here: McGrew is so much more than his measurables. The sixth-year senior and preseason Doak Walker Award candidate led the Huskies with 227 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns last season, while contributing as a kick returner as well. He’s a deceptively tough runner and a good blocker with burst in the open field. And equally important, he’s durable, having appeared in 29 of the Huskies’ last 31 games.

11. Tuli Letuligasenoa, so., 6-2, 300

Position: defensive line

Potential role in 2021: Starter and foundational piece in the middle of UW’s defensive line.

Why he’s ranked here: A former USC commit and national recruit, Letuligasenoa oozed promise in 12 games in 2019 — producing 23 tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack in a reserve role. And after playing sparingly last season due to injury issues, he appeared both confident and healthy during April practices. For UW’s defense to dominate the Pac-12 in 2021, it must consistently stop the run. And to do that, Letuligasenoa must operate as a black hole for opposing running backs. The potential has always been there. Now, it’s time to produce.