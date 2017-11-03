Excluding postseason games, UW's 70-21 victory over Oregon last year is up there with the 1991 victory at Nebraska and the 1994 'Whammy in Miami.'

Washington’s streak-busting, 70-21 victory at Oregon last year was no doubt among the most memorable victories in Huskies history.

Where does it rank among the regular-season wins for the program over the past 40 years? And where would you rank it?

Excluding bowl games, here’s one attempt at a top-10 list of the Huskies’ most satisfying wins over the last 40 years:

1. 1991: Huskies 36, Nebraska 21

Before 76,304 red-clad fans in Lincoln, the No. 9 Cornhuskers built a 21-9 lead late in the third quarter before No. 4 UW rallied in the fourth quarter behind Billy Joe Hobert, Beno Bryant and that mauling defense.

It was an important early-season win that gave the Huskies momentum en route to their 1991 national-championship run.

“That was just as good an ass-kicking as you could have in the second half,” UW center and captain Ed Cunningham said. “It was the varsity against the freshmen.”

2. 1994: Whammy in Miami

Fullback Richard Thomas took a short screen pass from Damon Huard and went 75 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, the start of a 22-point outburst over a four-minute stretch to turn the Huskies’ 14-3 halftime deficit into a 25-14 lead.

No. 17 Washington, a two-touchdown underdog, would outscore No. 6 Miami 35-6 in the second half en route to a stunning 38-20 victory, ending the Hurricanes’ 58-game home winning streak that still stands as the NCAA record.

“I feel great now, but I’m sure that 10 years from now I’ll feel even better,” Huard said afterward. “It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

3. 2016: 70-21

Jake Browning accounted for eight touchdowns, and he pointed, and the Huskies’ ended their 12-year losing skid to the Ducks with a shockingly easy win in Eugene.

4. 2016: Rockin’ Stanford

The largest — and rowdiest — crowd at new Husky Stadium had the building rockin’ like it hadn’t in a generation for this Friday-night showdown of top-10 teams.

The No. 10 Huskies never gave No. 17 Stanford a chance. UW’s defense had eight sacks and shut down Christian McCaffrey (12 carries, 49 yards) by beating Stanford at its own game — with a smashing, bruising brand won at the line of scrimmage.

“What a night,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “That truly was the greatest setting in college football.”

5. 1990: All I Saw Was Purple

The Huskies stunned the fifth-ranked Trojans, 31-0, on a hot September afternoon at Husky Stadium to end USC’s 20-game conference winning streak.

Afterwards, USC’s Todd Marinovich uttered the famous words that came to define this era of UW defensive dominance:

“All I saw,” he said, “was purple.”

6. 1984: Bullies in the Big House

A week after Michigan had stunned No. 1 Miami, the third-ranked Wolverines were stunned themselves in Ann Harbor by No. 16 Washington, 20-11. The Huskies intercepted Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh three times, and Hugh Millen threw a 73-yard TD pass to Mark Pattison.

7. 1977: Huskies 28, USC 10

The Los Angeles Times had declared the Trojans a “cinch” to beat the Huskies in Seattle, and Don James used that as fuel to inspire the Huskies’ 28-10 upset. Warren Moon ran for two touchdowns and threw one to Spider Gaines on a cold November day at Husky Stadium.

A week later, the Huskies beat Washington State 35-15 in the Apple Cup to earn their first Rose Bowl berth under James.

8. 2002: Triple OT in the Apple Cup

This rendition of the Apple Cup was perhaps the craziest ever. The Huskies went to Pullman and wiped away both the third-ranked Cougars’ national-championship and Rose Bowl dreams with a wild 29-26 triple-overtime upset on Nov. 23, 2002. Controversy still lingers about the game’s finish.

On the final play, UW defensive end Kai Ellis batted down a backwards pass from WSU quarterback Matt Kegel and then fell on top of it.

Officials deliberated about whether Kegel’s pass was a lateral — and after about a minute they ruled it indeed was. That gave the Huskies possession, ending the game on the spot, and setting off a wild UW celebration.

“They were thinking of holding their red roses in the air and we really spoiled their fun,” Ellis said afterward.

9. 2009: Old-school

For the first 10 minutes, as No. 3 USC ran up and down the field in building 10-0 lead, it appeared nothing had changed. Pete Carroll’s Trojans, a college football dynasty in the 2000s, had defeated the Washington Huskies 56-0 during UW’s winless 2008 season, and it looked like the result might be something similar less than a year later at Husky Stadium.

Instead, a stunning turnaround: Quarterback Jake Locker led the Huskies on a wild comeback to upset the Trojans, 16-13, on September 19, 2009, the program’s most significant win since the 2001 Rose Bowl.

“Hands down, this is the greatest day I’ve ever experienced,” UW linebacker Donald Butler said. “I’ll be telling it to my children, to my grandchildren. I’ll be talking about this day for a long time.”

Butler was part of a UW defense that forced three USC turnovers and held the Trojans to only one field goal over the game’s final 50 minutes.

10. 2000: Razin’ Caines

No. 4 Miami, with a roster loaded with future NFL talent, came to Husky Stadium full of confidence for an early-September game. Before the game, the Huskies heard Miami players in the tunnel doing a mock woofs at UW.

“Puppy-dog barks,” UW linebacker Jafar Williams said. “We took that real personally, that they weren’t giving us any respect.”

Marques Tuiasosopo and the Huskies jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and held on for a big that would help spur them to the Rose Bowl. It would be Miami’s only loss that season.

