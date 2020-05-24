Jacob Sirmon and Quentin Moore have already shared a field.

And soon, they’ll share a sideline.

On Oct. 27, 2017, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman attended a high school football game between Bothell and Inglemoor to see Sirmon — who had already established himself as a four-star quarterback and University of Washington commit. Former Husky head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith also were in attendance.

And Sirmon didn’t disappoint. In a 41-14 victory, the Bothell bomber completed 19 of 23 passes for 289 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He was a clear-cut college prospect.

But he wasn’t the only one.

“Inglemoor was terrible,” Huffman said, “but Quentin Moore was the one guy on the field (for the Vikings) that really caught your eye.”

He also caught the eye of Louisville, Utah State and Nevada — who offered Moore scholarships out of Inglemoor in 2019. He caught 38 passes for 547 yards and scored six touchdowns in eight games as a senior. “But he was pretty much a non-qualifier (academically) from the get-go,” according to Huffman.

Instead, Moore enrolled at Independence Community College in Kansas, improved his academics and developed into 247Sports’ top junior college tight end in the 2021 class.

And now, he’s heading home.

Moore — a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end — verbally committed to Washington on Sunday.

“I would like to give a special thanks to my mom for being my biggest role model, teacher, coach, and my hero,” Moore tweeted with his commitment. “Thank you for supporting me no matter what was going on. I still remember the day she told me she had breast cancer like it was yesterday, she didn’t even tear up. She still shows up to all of my practices and games. Even a week after she had the surgery she was at my game rooting for me in the stands like nothing had happened. She is the strongest person I know.

Advertising

“I know it was hard to send your baby (to) Independence Kansas to play football but don’t worry … I AM COMING HOME”.

This time around, Moore — the first commit for new UW tight ends coach Derham Cato — chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Miami, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Utah and more. He’ll either have two or three seasons of remaining eligibility when he arrives at UW in 2021, depending on whether he plays this season at Independence Community College or redshirts. Huffman said Moore is expected to play this fall and then have two more seasons of eligibility in Seattle.

He’ll join a UW tight ends room that currently includes senior Jacob Kizer, junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp and true freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West.

And, make no mistake, Moore expects to immediately compete.

“He’s going to be coming in with the expectation to play right away,” Huffman said. “Usually with the JUCOs you want them to play immediately and that’s why you’re going after JUCOs. They offer that immediate help. It may tell you how they’re feeling about Cade Otton’s professional chances. There’s always the possibility that he could leave after this year, and that would give them — with the two tight ends from the last class (Redman and West) — you can still develop those guys and bring them along while you bring in Moore for a quicker contribution.

“In this class they’re going to miss out on some of the top tight ends that they’re after. So I think that makes getting Moore a little bit more pertinent in their efforts. So from a playing-time standpoint I think he’s going to provide immediate depth.”

But what will he provide from a skill-set standpoint?

“He’s a bigger version of Hunter Bryant, maybe not as dynamic of an athlete as pre-injury Hunter Bryant,” Huffman said. “The reason he ended up in Washington is that his dad (Mark Moore) was drafted by the Seahawks out of Oklahoma State (in the fourth round in 1987). He was a DB. He played there with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas. So he’s got good bloodlines. He’ll block, but he wants to split out wide and catch the ball.”

And, appropriately enough, Sirmon might be the one to throw it.