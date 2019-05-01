You thought Jacob Sirmon was going to transfer from Washington?

Hold your horses.

Or Huskies.

Less than two days after The Times confirmed that a pair of redshirt freshman quarterbacks — Sirmon and Colson Yankoff — had entered their names in the transfer portal and intended to continue their careers elsewhere, Sirmon changed his mind on Wednesday and removed his name from the portal, according to a source. Washington head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan met with Sirmon on Tuesday in an attempt to dissuade him from transferring, the source confirmed. It appears their plea paid off.

In an email to The Times on Monday night, David Sirmon said that his son’s choice to leave UW was “a gut-wrenching decision for him, but likely best for his welfare.” But a player’s entry in the transfer portal only alerts other schools that said player intends to transfer and allows outside coaching staffs to make contact. It does not prohibit the player from deciding to return to his current school, as apparently is the case with Sirmon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sirmon simply tweeted, “Jeremiah 29:11 #GoDawgs”. The aforementioned Bible verse reads: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, “’plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'”

It appears, for now, that Sirmon’s future is still on Montlake.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback from Bothell, Sirmon did not appear in a game as a freshman at UW in 2018. Junior Jacob Eason and sophomore Jake Haener split the vast majority of the starting reps this spring, while Sirmon seemed to be ahead of both Yankoff and early enrollee freshman Dylan Morris. Sirmon completed 4 of 8 passes for 30 yards and threw an interception that junior defensive back Isaiah Gilchrist returned for a touchdown in last Saturday’s Spring Preview. He also rushed for 11 yards.

Prior to signing with Washington in December 2017, Sirmon was regarded as a four-star prospect, the No. 8 pro-style passer and the No. 171 overall recruit in the 2018 class by 247Sports. The Under Armour All-American originally committed to UW more than two years earlier, on Dec. 13, 2015. He also had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington State and Louisville.

Advertising

If Yankoff indeed transfers, Washington will have four quarterbacks on scholarship this fall — Eason, Haener, Sirmon and Morris. Two other high school quarterbacks — 2020 three-star prospect Ethan Garbers and 2021 four-star legacy Sam Huard — are verbally committed to UW as well.