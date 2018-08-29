The former Boise State QB will make his debut as the Huskies' play-caller against Auburn.

Washington offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan a quarterback at Boise State under Chris Petersen a decade ago, will call plays for a Power Five program for the first time Saturday against No. 9 Auburn.

Just 32 years old, Hamdan already has a well-traveled coaching resume — with 10 different titles at eight locations in 10 seasons, mostly recently with stops at Davidson (offensive coordinator) in 2014; at UW as a quality-control coach in 2015 and wide receivers coach in 2016; and with the Atlanta Falcons as quarterbacks coach in 2017.

As much as anyone, Hamdan knows Petersen’s offense, and he had more than 1,500 team-period snaps during fall camp to get acclimated to his new role.

“I’m feeling more and more comfortable (with) all the time we took through the spring and fall camp,” he said Tuesday. “There will be some things that will always come up (on Saturday) and just like anything, being able to be as organized as possible and adjust when need be.”

Here’s more from Hamdan during his Q&A with media members after Tuesday’s practice:

(on Auburn’s defense) “These guys will be phenomenal. It’s a great challenge. This is a reason these guys came to the University of Washington, to play in games like this. And we’re excited to see what they do.”

(You spent last year in Atlanta. What is the football culture like in SEC country?) “I think it was hard to get guys to the Falcons games last year. If Georgia, Alabama or Auburn played there, it was 80,000 people at that stadium. It’s in their blood there. They love their college football, but we’re doing our best to represent the same.”

(on importance of a fast start vs. Auburn) “I think it’s important in every game, but I think even more important is just responding. There’s going to be four quarters. We rewatched the Alabama game from two years ago and it was 10-7 with two minutes left in the half. So we’ve got to compete and whatever happens we’ve got to keep battling one play at a time.”

(How is Jake Browning different now than he was two years ago when you were here?) “His experience is off the charts from a standpoint of games like this — he’s played in games like this and you can never put a premium on experience. I think he’s to the point now where he’s just ready to cut it loose. Early on in his career, the guy just went out there and played. Somewhere midway through there he started to think about things, but I think he’s to the point now where he knows it’s time to go and have a great senior campaign.”

(You watched the film of Browning from last year. Did he look like a different guy to you than he was in 2016?) “Not really. Not really. That guy — I just want to make it clear: Every single year of my career I would take that guy as my quarterback. So we’re ready for him. He’s got a bunch of guts to go out on this stage and we’re excited for him to play his butt off, and I just want to make sure first and foremost in this game he walks off the just cutting loose.”

(How does your preparation change in your new role as the offensive coordinator?) “I think it’s so important to rely on your staff members because there is a lot of film to watch and a lot of things to do. I think by taking their input and allowing each of those guys to be experts in their areas, it allows us to really put the best planning together. I’m so fortunate to be here with these coaches that I’ve known for a long time and do a great job. I think that trust is something that gives us an edge.”

(on progress of freshmen QBs Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff) “It’s been tremendous to have them in the spring. I think about the improvement they’ve made not just with our offense, but I think getting assimilated to a culture. That’s been great. I think both of those guys have a different type of skillset. But both have been doing some really good things, those young guys.”