Even prior to Friday’s Pac-12 media day, Kalen DeBoer has plenty to say.

In the second part of our Q&A, the Huskies’ coach discussed Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman Trophy campaign, the state of UW’s quarterback room, his relationship with former coach Chris Petersen and more.

(Answers have been edited for length and clarity.)

It seems like a balancing act when someone is the subject of a Heisman Trophy campaign. You don’t want to make it about one guy, and you don’t want the team to feel that way either. Why are you confident that Michael Penix Jr. can handle that spotlight and the team will react positively as well?

“From the team standpoint, it’s because of who Mike is. He’s not this guy that’s all about himself. He’s a team-first person and player in our football program, and he’s been that way since day one. He’s easy to root for, not just externally but from the inside. The guys all believe in him and they want him to have these opportunities, these awards, these moments. They’re happy for him. He’s doing the work. He’s not an ego guy. He does all the right things. And our guys love his performance on the football field.

“I think [for Penix] it’s the balance he has with football and perspective on life. Him coming back for another year shows this level of maturity that is different than others. He obviously had to weigh a lot of different things, but he just loves college football. He also believes there’s another level of development he can take on and add to his game to even raise his stock for next year. He’s just really enjoying the moment, and he’s worked hard to make sure this season is a successful one.”

I know you said in the spring you’d love to have four scholarship quarterbacks. You’ve got three right now, at different levels of experience. Do you feel comfortable with your current quarterback room?

“I’d feel much more comfortable with four scholarship guys. But I think there’s a walk on or two that are right there as well. [Incoming junior] Alex Johnson has come in and done a nice job of learning the offense. Obviously [true freshman] Austin Mack came in and is so mature for how old he is. Then you’ve got, of course, Mike and Dylan [Morris]. Right now you’re looking at those four guys at the top of the list. You just want to play one and get through the year, and we know who that guy is. More [quarterbacks] makes you feel comfortable, but more doesn’t always mean it’s better.

“The quality [of quarterbacks] I think is really good. We have a good group that enjoys being around each other in the film room and the quarterback room, and their relationship collectively is critical to how that filters around the rest of the program and team. Those guys getting along and there not being a divide and the respect they have for each other is an awesome thing. It’s really cool to see. I think that’s exemplified throughout our team, just because of the quarterback room and how it looks with our coaching staff as well and the camaraderie our coaching staff has. The chemistry trickles down to the rest of our football team.”

You probably won’t be able to evaluate freshman quarterback Austin Mack’s 2023 season with game statistics. So what do you hope he achieves this season and how has he fit in thus far?

“He’s still developing some technical things. So it’s us helping him become a better passer and all those details you work on in those high school years. Him being here around [offensive coordinator] Ryan Grubb and our staff is really beneficial for speeding up his development in that way. The opportunity to be around Michael and Dylan, guys who prepare at an extremely high level, and him seeing that every single day is something where he’s soaking it all in right now. He’s seeing it. He’s intentionally aware of what is going on around him. He’s really taking in all the details of the offense and hearing it more than he would have if he came in January. The teaching of it in the summer and fall camp, and the reps that will come in August, are only going to put him that much further ahead in understanding our offensive system come next winter and spring when he’s competing for an opportunity to get on the football field.”

Are there certain non-negotiables you target in players from the transfer portal?

“Yeah, I definitely think so. We’re not taking anyone and everyone. We’re honing in on certain positions, areas we need some immediate help with. But even the character traits and who we attract is specific, in terms of what they’re looking for. Some guys are looking for a great NIL school. Some guys are looking for the right development place or the right style of offense or defense, or to get on the field right away. We’re taking all those things into consideration. This year we were even more detailed and specific about what we needed and who we brought in.

“You’re trying to gain depth, but in all honesty, when a transfer comes in most times they’re really looking to get on the field right away. We understand that. That model is honestly a little bit like how we operated 15-20 years ago when I was at a small college [NAIA Sioux Falls]. You had your foundation of guys who were recruited as high school players. You filled in the gaps with some guys who were coming down from Division I or Division II schools. So it feels pretty familiar, to be honest with you, with how we bring in 8-12 guys a year. Most of those guys are upperclassmen who are college ready and have some snaps under their belt and are ready to make a difference for your football team.”

How would you describe your relationship with former Husky coach Chris Petersen, and has he said something along the way that has stuck with you?

“Oh, he says a lot of things that stick with me. I couldn’t be more fortunate to have someone who’s so helpful, whether it be personally or just with his love for this program. We talk often. We text often. He helps our whole University of Washington coaching staff. We meet regularly throughout the year. I feel like every time I talk with him there’s perspective I gain on what’s important, what the priorities need to be, how to handle this or that. He’s so approachable.

“He gained my trust pretty quickly, because you know he’s comfortable with what he accomplished here. It’s been proven many times over how great of a football coach he is and how great of a person he is. It’s an awesome thing that he’s here to help coaches and he’s just a couple miles away and has a love for this place and wants to see it be successful. I haven’t talked to him yet about that first game [UW’s season opener against Petersen’s former school, Boise State] we’ve got, though (laughs).”