California has company.

On Monday, Jacob Lane — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge rusher from Puyallup — announced a verbal commitment to Washington, becoming the first home state prospect to do so in the 2023 class. He’s the Huskies’ fifth verbal commit, but the first to come from outside of California.

The ascending Lane chose Washington over offers from Arizona, Utah, Cal, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Columbia, Idaho and San Diego State. He took his first official visit to Arizona on June 10 and is scheduled to do the same at UW this weekend.

A soon-to-be senior standout at Emerald Ridge High School — the same school that produced 2022 UW wide receiver signee Denzel Boston — Lane is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 15 player in the state of Washington and the No. 74 edge rusher nationally by 247Sports. He posted 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a junior last fall.

UW’s 2023 class — which is ranked No. 58 nationally by the 247Sports Composite — currently comprises Lane, four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams, three-star wide receiver Keith Reynolds, three-star running back Tybo Rogers and three-star linebacker Deven Bryant. That group will likely grow in the near future, with Washington scheduled to host 19 recruits on official visits this week, according to 247Sports.

UW certainly has work to do in the state of Washington, where there are six uncommitted recruits with existing offers — four-star corners Caleb Presley and Jasiah Wagoner, four-star edge Jayden Wayne, three-star offensive linemen Landen Hatchett and Micah Banuelos, and three-star athlete Kade Eldridge. Four-star running back Jayden Limar (Notre Dame), four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson (Missouri) and three-star athlete Trey Leckner (WSU) have already committed elsewhere, while Wayne recently eliminated UW from contention.

Hatchett and Banuelos — two of UW’s top priorities in-state — will take official visits to Washington this week.

As for Lane’s positional fit, the local product will join a group that currently consists of senior Jeremiah Martin, junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomores Bralen Trice and Sav’ell Smalls, redshirt freshman Maurice Heims and true freshman Lance Holtzclaw. Martin is UW’s only edge rusher with expiring eligibility this fall, though Tupuola-Fetui is also a likely entry in the 2023 NFL draft.

That position — including Ryan Bowman, Cooper McDonald and Jordan Lolohea, who have since left the program — contributed to an inconsistent defense that ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in tackle for loss per game (5.17) and seventh in sacks per game (1.67) in 2021.

With a new staff and scheme, Lane will look to impact a rejuvenated defense at UW.

Now, Kalen DeBoer and Co. need other local prospects to follow.