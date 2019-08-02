Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon reached a settlement with a former employee of his sports marketing company who accused him of sexual harassment, the woman’s lawyer said.

In a lawsuit filed December 2017, Moon’s executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing alleged Moon had grabbed her crotch, drugged her before pulling off her bathing suit and forced her to sleep in his bed wearing thong underwear. Through his attorney, Moon denied the allegations.

Moon took a leave of absence from his job as a radio analyst for the Seahawks following the accusations.

In July, accuser Wendy Haskell, 34, requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, according to Orange County, Calif. court records.

“Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client,” Haskell’s attorney, Diana L. Fitzgerald of Miami, said. “We’re very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served.”

An email to Moon’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Moon, 62, retired from football in 2001 after a prolific 17-year NFL career. He co-founded Sports 1 Marketing in 2010 and, according to the company’s website, remains its president. After Haskell filed the lawsuit, Moon took a leave of absence from his role as the Seattle Seahawks’ radio analyst.

The Washington Post does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Fitzgerald said her client had agreed to go public.

“I consider it a win for my client and all women who have to endure any form of harassment in the workplace,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m proud of my client’s unwavering courage and clarity throughout this case.”