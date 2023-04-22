They’re not shy, and that’s perfectly fine.

It’s fine with the players. Fine with the coach. Probably fine with the fan base, too.

Multiple Huskies have been vocal about their goal to win the college football national championship this season — “one game at a time” be damned. But earlier in the week came a pesky little projection from ESPN’s power index, which ranked Washington as the country’s 21st-best team and projected its record to be 7.8-4.4.

That’s obviously a computer at work, trying to be as precise as possible in what fans should expect from the Dawgs. Top-ranked Ohio State, for example (which likely won’t be the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll at the start of the season) was projected to finish 11.8-1.0.

Essentially the machines are saying eight wins, not 12 or 13, should be the baseline for the Huskies — which seems absurd for a group that went 11-2 last season and brings back the nation’s leading passer in Michael Penix Jr. along with a host of other “dudes,” as the kids might say.

But what if, maybe … just maybe … these prognostications aren’t so far-fetched? What if last season’s success skyrocketed expectations to an unreasonable level?

I’m not saying for certain that it did, but here’s what some skeptics might say.

Advertising

1) The Huskies didn’t play USC or Utah last year, the two teams that met in the Pac-12 title game. Schools can’t pick and choose who they meet in conference, but if there was any duo UW was most blessed to avoid, it was probably that one.

2) A lot went right last season, and not so much went wrong. That eight-point loss to UCLA? The Huskies were down 40-16 in the fourth quarter and were never going to win. And though there were significant injuries in the secondary against Arizona State, Washington still gave away a game to a team that went 3-9.

As for the victory over Oregon in Eugene? One of the more exhilarating wins in program history. But it sure helped that star quarterback Bo Nix was off the field for a critical fourth-quarter possession. And that dub over Oregon State came against a Beavers squad missing its starting QB — kind of like how that Alamo Bowl triumph was against a Texas team sans Bijan Robinson, the projected top-10 draft pick who was sixth in the nation in rushing last season.

3) This year the Huskies do face USC, which is returning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. And they do face Utah, which brings back signal caller Cam Rising. Nix will return for the Ducks as well, Oregon State is on the rise, and playing Michigan State in East Lansing is a lot different from hosting the Spartans in Seattle.

An eight-win season isn’t in the realm of impossibility — particularly if UW struggles with health. But let’s be clear: A 12-win season is on the table, too.

After Saturday’s “spring preview,” Penix, receiver Rome Odunze and coach Kalen DeBoer each stood before the media and answered questions about the team’s national-title talk.

Advertising

“It’s just our confidence. We saw what we could do last year under a new offense, and new coaches,” Penix said. “The team the year before was not where we wanted to be, so to be able to flip the script, turn that around and show how much potential we have on our team — it shows each and every day. … Everybody believes in one goal, believes in the same goal, and we want to pursue it.”

Added Odunze: “I think we’re comfortable with that [talk] because we’re not going to sell ourselves short. In college football, the end all and be all is the national championship, and if we’re going to strive for greatness, that’s the top of the mountain.”

DeBoer said he was OK with the chatter but noted that it was discussed more in media settings than in the locker room or on the field. He added that if you don’t list something as a reasonable goal, you’re never going to achieve it. But one question he asks the players who verbalize the aspiration of winning the natty is: “Are you putting in the work to reach that goal?”

If the answer is anything but “yes” every time the Huskies take the field, they don’t have a shot. No room for error for this team. But there is room for growth — and Washington showed it was capable of improvement throughout the second half of last season.

Sometimes big dreams require big words. The Huskies know their ceiling. They just have to be mindful of that floor.