College FootballHuskiesHusky FootballPac-12Sports Poll: Who should be the Huskies’ next offensive coordinator? Originally published November 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAnalysis: Evaluating Oregon State’s hire of Huskies’ offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith Previous StoryJonathan Smith introduced at Oregon State, continuing Chris Petersen’s growing coaching tree
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.