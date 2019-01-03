Tells us how you feel about the state of the program after Tuesday's Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Well, you’ve had a day to reflect on the Huskies’ 28-23 loss to Ohio State in Tuesday’s Rose Bowl.

How do you feel now?

How do you feel about Washington’s 2018 season?

How do you feel about the future of the program?

Are you happy … that the Huskies won their second Pac-12 Conference championship in three years … advanced to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2001 … won 10 games for the third year in a row (the first time that’s happened in Husky history) … and graduated a senior class that raised the bar and set a foundation for sustained success?

Are you frustrated … that the Huskies failed to live up to preseason expectations with a veteran roster … came out so inexplicably flat in the Rose Bowl … faltered in a major bowl game for the third year in a row … and has floundered too often for too long on offense?

Or are you somewhere in between … glad the program returned to the Rose Bowl … pleased with where Chris Petersen and his staff have taken the program after five years … but perplexed by the four losses and some of the continued issues on offense … and maybe a little uncertain about what’s in store for the future?

Tell us below. The best responses may be used for this week’s season wrap-up episode of the Husky Headlines podcast.