By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Erika Schultz is a Seattle Times staff photographer: eschultz@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Kraken take pass on seeking retribution against Canucks for 'garbage' hit on Matty Beniers
- Teoscar Hernandez, AJ Pollock each hit two HRs as Mariners end skid
- George Kirby and Mariners' bats struggle as skid hits 4 with loss to Angels
- Analysis: Ranking Seahawks' position needs before 2023 NFL draft
- Kraken get closer to playoff berth after road victory over Canucks VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.