By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies look to seize opportunity, transcend underdog status against Texas in the Alamo Bowl
- Analysis: Who the Mariners could still look at to fill needs this offseason
- What to watch for in No. 12 Washington's Alamo Bowl date with No. 20 Texas, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Russell Wilson is 'fixable,' Broncos GM George Paton says
- National media react to Russell Wilson's 'disaster' season in Denver, and what it means for the Seahawks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.