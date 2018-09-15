HuskiesHusky FootballPac-12 Photos: Washington Huskies vs Utah Utes Originally published September 15, 2018 at 6:46 pmUpdated September 15, 2018 at 7:54 pm Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to No. 10 UW’s Pac-12 opener at Utah September 15, 2018 Huskies expecting ‘crazy environment’ in pivotal Pac-12 opener against Utah September 14, 2018 What to watch for when No. 10 Huskies open Pac-12 play at Utah September 15, 2018 Huskies must get their running game going — or risk getting run into the ground at Utah September 14, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: No. 9 UW Huskies defeats North Dakota 45-3 in home opener Photos: UW falls to Auburn 21-16 in season opener Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.