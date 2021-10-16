Husky Football Photos: UW takes on UCLA Originally published October 16, 2021 at 4:07 pmUpdated October 16, 2021 at 4:07 pm Photos: UW takes on UCLABack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Huskies beat Cal, 31-24, in OT Photos: Washington takes on Michigan Photos: UW takes on Montana in first game of the season Related Stories Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-UCLA Will the Huskies and Cougars prevail in big home games Saturday? Here are Jon Wilner’s Week 6 Pac-12 picks. Share story By Jennifer Buchanan Photos: Huskies beat Cal, 31-24, in OT Photos: Washington takes on Michigan Photos: UW takes on Montana in first game of the season Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com.