Husky Football Photos: UW takes on Arizona State Originally published November 13, 2021 at 3:41 pmUpdated November 13, 2021 at 3:51 pm Photos: UW takes on Arizona StateBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: UW loses to Oregon, 26-16 Photos: UW beats Stanford, 20-13 Photos: UW loses to UCLA, 24-17 Related Stories Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-ASU Suspended UW football coach Jimmy Lake faces allegations he shoved player in 2019 Share story By Jennifer Buchanan Photos: UW loses to Oregon, 26-16 Photos: UW beats Stanford, 20-13 Photos: UW loses to UCLA, 24-17 Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com.