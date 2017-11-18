Husky BasketballHusky Football Photos: UW Huskies vs Utah Utes Originally published November 18, 2017 at 6:58 pmUpdated November 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm Photos: UW Huskies vs Utah UtesBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photo: UW Huskies fall to Stanford 30-22 Photos: Huskies rout Ducks 38-3 Photos: UW Huskies beat UCLA 44-23 Related Stories Huskies GameCenter: Can UW get back on track vs. Utah? Live updates from Husky Stadium No. 16 Huskies vs. Utah: Time, TV, radio, betting line, preview Share story By Dean Rutz Bettina Hansen Related Stories Huskies GameCenter: Can UW get back on track vs. Utah? Live updates from Husky Stadium November 18, 2017 No. 16 Huskies vs. Utah: Time, TV, radio, betting line, preview November 18, 2017 For UW’s Jake Browning, it will be a ‘strange’ reunion with his high school coach against Utah November 18, 2017 Chris Petersen’s suspension of Azeem Victor a cautionary tale for Huskies players November 16, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photo: UW Huskies fall to Stanford 30-22 Photos: Huskies rout Ducks 38-3 Photos: UW Huskies beat UCLA 44-23 Dean RutzBettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryHuskies GameCenter: Can UW get back on track vs. Utah? Live updates from Husky Stadium
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.