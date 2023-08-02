By
Most Read Sports Stories
- MLB trade deadline tracker: Follow along with Mariners' latest moves
- Seahawks' reworked defensive line features 'three-headed monster'
- Kraken have 'learning moment' after Alex Wennberg and wife condemn social-media promotion
- Why the Mariners' Paul Sewald trade comes off as a bit of a surrender WATCH
- Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon has 'heck of a day' at camp
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.