UW's Scott Huff on WSU's D-line: "They do a really nice job, and it’s really different than a lot of defenses that are out right now. It’s a real pain in the butt, to be honest.”

Earlier this week, during the buildup to the 110th Apple Cup, Washington coach Chris Petersen volunteered the highest kind of compliment that a Husky could offer up to the Cougars.

It was such lofty praise that, in some purple-and-gold circles, the words might be considered sacrilegious for a UW coach to utter. Petersen, you see, was asked about Washington State’s defense and some of the problems WSU’s defensive line has created this season.

“This defense,” he said, “reminds me of what Washington used to do back in the day. There’s some roots there.”

Those Husky defenses of Don James-Jim Lambright lore took great pleasure in punishing opponents, and featured some of the most feared players to ever play in the Pac-12. Across the board, this WSU defense doesn’t hold water to, say, UW’s 1991 unit — no way — but the Cougars’ defensive front does pose particular issues that could be troublesome for the Huskies on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

And so here it is again, old-school football at its finest — fast, physical and unforgiving — as the conference’s top two defenses headline a rivalry game that, for the second straight year, will have a hand in determining the Pac-12 champion.

Kickoff is set for 5 o’clock for a FOX national broadcast. The game is sold out. There is rain in the forecast.

The No. 14 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) can win the Pac-12 North for the first time with their first victory over UW since 2012. On the line for WSU is a spot in next week’s conference championship game against No. 11 USC.

The No. 15 Huskies (9-2, 6-2) can ruin the Cougars’ dreams while also securing back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since James’ gang in 1990-91.

The Huskies have won four in a row over WSU, dominating the past three under Petersen’s watch. It’s been suggested, though, that the Cougars have an emotional edge this week because they have more at stake, to which Washington State coach Mike Leach shrugged.

“You do your best all the time, so there really hasn’t been any holding back, effort, focus with regard to our team,” he said. “So it’s not like there’s some extra private reserve in the cellar of the bank that we are able to draw from because all the sudden, this is a game that gets a lot of attention around here.”

The Cougars are coming off a bye and should be well rested. The Huskies are coming off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Utah that should have given them an extra boost this week.

Scott Huff, the Huskies’ first-year offensive line coach, is new to the Apple Cup, and Saturday ought to be quite the introduction into the rivalry.

“This is what it’s all about, man,” Huff said. “If we learned anything last week, it’s all about competing and embracing it and trying to enjoy it. This is why you play sports — for games like this and for finishes like we had last week.

“I know how important it is. There’s no doubt. You see a lot of Cougar stuff around (town) and you see a lot of Husky stuff. You can tell it’s a big deal within the state.”

Bigger yet for Huff’s offensive line will be containing — er, trying to contain — WSU defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa, the Pac-12’s presumptive defensive player of the year.

“Man, he does an awesome job,” Huff said. “He is super quick off the ball. Plays with a really high motor. He uses his hands really well. It’s not just his get-off. He’s got the whole deal and he presents a heck of a challenge for us, for sure. And that whole defense — whoa. It’s intense.”

The Cougars are second in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 303.8 yards per game, behind a UW defense that ranks fourth nationally (271.3). It’s the presence of Mata’afa and the D-line that prompted such high remarks from Petersen, and it’s the constant pre-snap movement from the Cougars’ D-line that has given opponents fits.

“They’re really sound at what they do for moving around as much as they do, at least from my perspective looking at it. They know exactly what they’re doing,” Huff said. “They do cause a lot of confusion. They eliminate double teams because of their scheme. They do a really nice job, and it’s really different than a lot of defenses that are out right now.

“It’s a real pain in the butt, to be honest.”