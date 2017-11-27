More of the same this season in the Apple Cup, as the Huskies throttled the Cougars... again. Here's a look back at the weekend that was in the Pac-12.

Interesting 72 hours, on the field and off, for the conference. Available separately: Hotline commentary on Chip Kelly in at UCLA and Todd Graham out at Arizona State.

Week 13, in review …

Theme of the week: More of the same.

Stanford recorded its fifth consecutive Thanksgiving Saturday victory over Notre Dame; the winning team in the Territorial Cup scored at least 40 points for the sixth consecutive time; and Washington pummeled Washington State. Again.

Scores from the four games in the Chris Petersen vs. Mike Leach era:

2014: 31-13

2015: 45-10

2016: 45-17

2017: 41-14

Total: 162-54

All in all, rivalry weekend was largely free of drama, unfortunately: Six games, five decided by double digits and four by at least 18 points.

Theme of the season: Home cooked, road killed.

Five teams went undefeated at home this season (the three North heavyweights, plus USC and UCLA), while only Washington and USC had winning records on the road.

How does that compare?

Last season, only Colorado and USC were perfect at home, but six teams had winning records on the road.

Quote of the week: Arizona State AD Ray Anderson.

During a press conference to discuss Graham’s dismissal, Anderson was candid in his assessment of the Sun Devils’ position in the South — and in his assessment of the South:

“We have been average: 7-5 and second place in a riddled Pac-12 South is not our aspiration. We deserve more.”

Comment of the week: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

Asked Saturday night about the 2018 football schedule, Scott seemed to indicate the schools (not the conference office) were responsible for the egregious policy of playing Friday road games after Saturday road games:

“The most notable thing was an adjustment that our athletic directors decided to add to our parameters that avoided back-to-back road games with Friday night in there,” Scott said. “That’s the one significant change to the rules around our schedule that gets decided every year by our schools.”

Interesting.

Game of the week: UCLA 30, Cal 27.

With bowl bids on the line for both teams, it went to the wire (touchdown and field goal in the final two minutes). In that regard, it was a refreshing change from the Pac-12’s lackluster, lopsided Friday night games of the past six weeks.

Team of the week: Utah.

The Utes had plenty of reason to faceplant, facing a team with extra time to prepare while recovering from their gut-punch loss at Washington.

Instead, they dominated Colorado to reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

Coach of the week: Arizona State’s Todd Graham.

Under intense pressure, Graham beat his rival (convincingly) to secure second place and a seven-win season. For that, he collects a $12 million buyout and plots the next chapter in his life.

Offensive player of the week: Washington TB Myles Gaskin.

Rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the conference. (Bryce Love vs. WSU: 69 yards.)

Special mention: UCLA WR Jordan Lasley, who had 12 catches for 227 yards in the victory over Cal.

Offensive call of the week: Territorial Cup.

The illegal block that negated Shun Brown’s sensational punt return was undoubtedly a penalty, just not on this planet.

Good thing it had no impact on the outcome.

Bad call of the week: Cal coach Justin Wilcox.

The Hotline has applauded Wilcox’s aggressive approach at every turn, but he whiffed early in the fourth quarter by passing up a 36-yard field goal and going for it on fourth-and-three.

The Bears, down a touchdown at the time, should have taken the three points. They were stopped on the play, and eventually lost by three.

Bad blood of the week: Civil War.

Oregon State talked trash, Oregon responded with a trashing, then Ducks coach Willie Taggart kicked the Beavers while they were down — and enjoyed it.

Careful, coach: Karma’s watchin’.

Defensive player of the week: Arizona State LB Christian Sam.

The tackle machine had 13 more in the Territorial Cup and was central to an effort that shut down Arizona in the second half.

Defenseless team of the week: Colorado.

The Buffaloes were steamrollered by Utah, which rushed for 310 yards and averaged 6.0 ypc. From worst to first to worst for CU.

Special teams player of the week: Arizona State’s Curtis Hodges.

His blocked punt early in the third quarter with ASU down 10 was arguably the most significant play of the weekend, by anyone on any unit in any stadium.

Special teams implosion of the week: Arizona.

Had a punt blocked and another botched, prompting coach Rich Rodriguez to lament: “Holy cow. Division I team, and we can’t punt? We can’t catch a snap and punt the ball? It’s just unfathomable.”

Yes, it is.

Backup QB of the week: UCLA’s Devon Modster

Replaced the injured Josh Rosen, completed 14 of 18 passes for 191 yards, did not throw an interception, and led the Bruins to three scoring drives in the second half. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Road cooked QB of the week: Washington State QB Luke Falk.

Threw three interceptions in Seattle and now has 10 INTs in five conference road games, along with a completion percentage in the low 60s.

Home baked QB of the month: Stanford’s K.J. Costello.

He sat in Corvallis, was sketchy in Pullman but has thrived for three weeks in Stanford Stadium, with five touchdowns, one interception and three wins.

Wrong-call QB of the season? Utah’s Tyler Huntley.

The Hotline continues to wonder if Utah made the right move in picking Huntley over Troy Williams.

From this vantage point, Huntley didn’t win any games that Williams wouldn’t have won, but Huntley lost at least two — Arizona State and Washington State, when he combined for seven interceptions — that Williams might very well have won.

Plus, Williams’ skill set meshes better with the personnel.

Consider as evidence this quote from MacIntyre, after Zack Moss rushed for 196 yards Saturday with Williams starting for the injured Huntley:

“It might have been better for us if Huntley would have played, not knocking Huntley, (because) they might not have run Moss as much.”

Interesting.