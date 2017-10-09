Jon Wilner hands out awards this week, including the best performance in a starring role, best performance in an overlooked role and best performance in a broadcasting role.

Theme of the week I: Scoreboard watching.

‘Tis the season, what with the first selection committee rankings less than one month away. And results across the Power Five on Saturday were beneficial to the Pac-12.

I noted in the Picks of the Week column that TCU-West Virginia had the potential to be a landscape-altering game in the Big 12.

Got the game wrong but the conference right: Iowa State’s stunning come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma moves the Big 12 one step closer to playoff elimination.

The Sooners will assuredly make the semis if they run the table, but there are plenty of difficult games ahead for a defense that yielded 25 points in the second half to the Cyclones.

Another loss could be fatal, even with the victory at Ohio State.

Speaking of the Big Ten: One of its presumed contenders was slapped with an unexpected loss when Michigan fell at home to Michigan State.

Remember when surveying the national scene: The Pac-12 wants as few zero/one-loss champions from the Power Five conferences as possible.

It’s a numbers game: Five conferences* for four spots.

(* = Notre Dame, which we’ll wait a few weeks to assess.)

Theme of the week II: Blowouts.

Five games in the Pac-12: Three were blowouts and two weren’t quite as close as the three-point margins indicate.

That’s in line with what we’ve seen previously.

In three weeks of full conference play, no game has featured game-winning points scored in the final minute.

The closest we came was Washington State’s victory over USC, which required a field goal with 100 seconds left.

Theme of the season: Yellow flags.

The Pac-12 is the not-so-proud owner of the three most-penalized teams in the Power Five: Oregon, UCLA and Utah. (And Colorado isn’t far behind.)

The Ducks are averaging 10.3 penalties per game, worst in the nation.

It’s not easy to draw more flags than the Bruins. Congrats on that, Oregon.

Offensive player of the week: Arizona QB Khalil Tate.

Easy call after the sophomore came off the bench to set a major college rushing record for quarterbacks, with 327 yards against baffled Colorado.

As noted Saturday night: How could Tate be good enough to do what no FBS quarterback has ever done … and yet not be good enough to beat out the below-average Brandon Dawkins?

Dawkins getting knocked into the bench might end up being the act that saves Rich Rodriguez’s job.

Defensive player of the week: Washington State DB Hunter Dale.

Recorded three tackles for loss and forced a fumble as the Cougars shut down the Quack Attack.

Fully agree that the Ducks aren’t nearly the same team without Justin Herbert. But WSU’s defense was very good (again), and Dale was in the middle of it.

Special teams player of the week: Washington State K Erik Powell.

The Hotline pick for the second consecutive week after he connected on field goals from 47 and 52 yards (plus two others from short range).

Team of the week: Arizona.

The Wildcats won their first conference road game since midway through the 2015 season (also in Boulder). They also provided a dash of good news for a community rocked by the basketball scandal.

Best performance in a starring role: Washington State.

Freshly minted in the top half of the AP poll, slotted into the 5 p.m. national window on FOX and venturing into the rowdiest of stadiums, the Cougars responded with a clinical 23-point victory.

Best performance in a losing role: Colorado TB Phillip Lindsay.

Rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and was not the player of the game.

Worst performance in a broadcasting role: ESPN.

Kirk Herbstreit’s response to Chris Petersen was too much, and the broadcast team got a bit too personal.

Washington’s schedule is no softer than Wisconsin’s. Think the network would roll out cupcakes on the sideline at Camp Randall? No chance. ESPN acted like UW is an adversary, not a partner.

Worst performance in a recurring role: Utah QB Troy Williams.

The season-long starter in 2016 looked like a rookie making his appearance, completing half his passes and throwing two interceptions against Stanford.

Best performance in non-performance: Oregon QB Justin Herbert.

In case you weren’t convinced of Herbert’s talent or value, the Ducks provided ample proof: They scored 40 fewer points and gained 250 fewer yards without him.

Granted, WSU’s defense is first rate. But so is Herbert.

Best worst performance in a Heisman pose: Stanford TB Bryce Love.

Love was matched against an elite run defense (Utah), and it showed: He rushed for 152 yards, his lowest total of the season. (For most tailbacks, that would be a career game.)

Worst performance in an offensive role: Cal.

We’re talking offensive offense: The Bears managed just 93 yards for the game. I know UW is loaded, but even Montana surpassed the century mark against the Huskies. Time for a QB change in Berkeley?

Worst performance in a defending role: Colorado.

The Buffaloes became the first Pac-12 division champ to start the next season 0-3 in conference play. If they don’t win this week (at Oregon State), look out, below.

Worst performance in every role: Oregon State.

The Beavers are 0-3 in conference and 0-5 against FBS opponents. Far worse: They aren’t close to winning, with margins of defeat of 31, 34, 29, 35 and 28 points.

Best performance in overlooked role: Washington.

The Huskies are 3-0 in conference play, while all three of their opponents are winless. (That’s right, their Pac-12 opponents are a combined 0-9 in the Pac-12.)

At least they haven’t looked vulnerable. Points for: 117. Points against: 24.

Worst performance in heavy-favorite’s role: USC.

If it’s possible to produce an unimpressive four-touchdown victory, the Trojans found a way. Play like that Saturday against Utah … and they’ll only win by one touchdown.