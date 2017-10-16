The Huskies and Cougars lost their chance at an undefeated season in the span of two days. Here's a look at the fallout from the weekend's Northwest nightmare.

It was no ordinary weekend, and this is not a quick read …

Theme of the week I: Northwest nightmare.

The Washington schools began the week a combined 12-0 and went 0-2.

They were favored by a combined 32 points and scored a combined 10.

They allowed a combined 14 sacks and converted a combined 7 of 31 third downs.

The special teams? Even worse: Three missed field goals (two inside 30 yards), a kick return touchdown negated by penalty and a one-yard punt.

It was a week that will live in infamy for the Huskies and Cougars, and they weren’t alone.

The Oregon schools also lost two games — and one coach (Gary Andersen).

On a positive note: Eastern Washington won.

Theme of the week II: Shifting landscape.

As a result of the carnage in the Evergreen State, the Pac-12 has no undefeated teams and a more treacherous path to the College Football Playoff.

At 12-1, Washington and Washington State would need favorable circumstances elsewhere because of weak non-conference schedules.

Stanford would have a fleck of a speck of a chance at 11-2 because its resume would include a win over Notre Dame. But San Diego State’s loss undermines the Cardinal’s case, and no two-loss team has make the CFP.

(It will happen at some point, but the odds heavily favor the groundbreaker to hail from the Big Ten or SEC.)

USC would be a playoff lock at 12-1 because of the loaded schedule and all the quality wins it would collect along the way — but that same schedule makes 12-1 a tall task.

The challenge peaks this week, when the Trojans, after their taxing victory over Utah, visit sneaky-good Notre Dame coming off a bye.

Combine the likelihood of running the table with the likelihood of receiving a bid after running the table … and Washington probably remains the conference’s best bet.

Theme of the week III: Scandal coverage.

I was interested in the Pac-12 Networks’ coverage of the conference-hosted preseason media event (last week). After all, the networks are owned by the schools, and two of them are the focus of an FBI investigation.

My hope that the networks would ask Arizona’s Sean Miller and USC’s Andy Enfield a direct question or two (What did you know/When did you know it/What can you tell us about the investigation) even if everyone knew a non-answer would follow. That was probably a bit unrealistic.

But the networks 1) at least acknowledged the issue when Miller and Enfield were in studio and 2) did well to put commissioner Larry Scott on camera early in the show.

Scott’s comments on the web-of-sleaze within college basketball provided quality context and transparency on the issue and helped offset the lack of depth in discussions with the head coaches whose programs are in the FBI’s crosshairs.

Grade: A-/B+.

Game of the week: USC 28, Utah 27.

Physical and entertaining with four touchdown drives of 75+ yards in the final 21 minutes, a dramatic two-point conversion attempt and Sam Darnold at his best — after being at his worst.

Team of the week: Cal.

After back-to-back-to-back losses and increasing ineptitude, the Bears regrouped on a short, smoke-filled week and unleashed a defensive fury on Washington State.

They’re now two wins from bowl eligibility in what had been pegged as a rebuilding season.

Offensive player of the week: Arizona State QB Manny Wilkins.

Considered several options, including Arizona’s Khalil Tate, Colorado’s Bryce Bobo and Stanford’s Bryce Love, but when I added the opposing defense to the calculation, one player stood out:

Wilkins stared down the best defense in conference, did not commit a turnover, completed 29-of-41 passes and executed on the game-clinching drive.

Defensive player of the week: Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

All over the field with 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble forced and an interception. There were a handful of worthy defensive efforts (Arizona’s Jace Whittaker and USC’s Cameron Smith, to name two), but Kunaszyk was a level above.

Special teams player of the week: Utah P Mitch Wishnowsky.

Had six punts against USC. Two went for 56+ plus yards and three were downed inside the 15. If only the Utes’ defense had been as good.

Coach of the week: Arizona State’s Todd Graham.

The hot seat didn’t suddenly turn chilly for Graham, who seemingly needs at least six wins to save his job. (ASU is 3-3.) But he made the most of the bye week, had his team prepared and devised an astute gameplan.

Hard to believe that was the same defense we’ve seen for however-many-years.

Drive of the week I: USC.

Down 21-7 early in the third quarter, the Trojans went 98 yards in 16 plays to close within a touchdown, change the momentum and take control of the South.

On the way, they converted three third downs and one fourth down.

Drive of the week II: Colorado.

With 2017 on the line after three consecutive defeats, quarterback Steven Montez took the Buffs 82 yards late in the fourth quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a 36-33 lead. And it stood.

Bet of the week: Underdogs.

Five of the six covered the number and three won outright (Arizona, Arizona State and Cal). Too bad I didn’t put my money where my fingertips were.

(If I had, those teams would have lost badly.)

Oh-no-he-didn’t: Stanford coach David Shaw.

Asked about night games — Stanford-Oregon started at 8 p.m. — Shaw said:

“Our TV contract is what it is. Like I said, it’s been mostly good, but this is one of the negatives. You’ve got two really good teams, and nobody on the East Coast sees anything past the first half.”

Fair and balanced. Will ESPN bring the wrath?

Oh-no-he-didn’t II: Justin Wilcox.

Wilcox has played to win every series of his rookie season, and Friday night was no different.

Leading 10-3 with time left for one play before halftime, Wilcox passed on an easy field goal and passed: Quarterback Ross Bowers hit Kyle Wells for the two-yard touchdown, and the Bears took a 14-point lead into the break … along with every ounce of momentum.

Oh-yes-he-did I: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

In keep with the gutsy calls …

Whittingham went for two points and the likely win with 42 seconds left in the Coliseum instead of an extra point that would have forced overtime.

His explanation: “We played about 80 snaps on defense and had major problems stopping them. Darnold was on fire and I thought that was the percentage play. If I had to do it again, I’d do the same thing.”

It was absolutely the right call, regardless of how it turned out.

Oh-yes-he-did II: Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate.

So good a week earlier that 148 yards passing and 230 yards rushing against UCLA constitutes a sub-par performance for the sophomore.

He is a wonder, and also a wonder — as in: I wonder how the coaching staff didn’t deem him good enough to play prior to Brandon Dawkins’ injury in Boulder.

It’s arguably the greatest mystery in the conference this season.

Holy-crap-he-did: Cal quarterback Ross Bowers.

One more time.

Oh-yes-they-did: Washington State.

The Cougars committed seven turnovers and allowed nine sacks — a wham-bam of ineptitude difficult to match for even the worst teams in college football.

For three hours in Berkeley, the Air Raid was worse than the air quality.

Of course he did: Gary Andersen.

So much was made about the departed Oregon State coach’s decision to waive remaining compensation — it was so surreal last week in Corvallis — except that didn’t exactly happen:

According to the Statesman Journal, Andersen will be paid approx $580,000 through the remainder of the year. Not $12 million, but not nothing.