The Washington Huskies will kick off the Jimmy Lake era on Nov. 7 at the California Bears, the Pac-12 Conference announced Saturday as part of its schedule unveiling for a truncated 2020 football season.

The Apple Cup will still be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving — in Pullman on Nov. 27. It will be the first Apple Cup with Lake as the Huskies’ head coach, and the first for Nick Rolovich at Washington State.

Here is UW’s 2020 schedule in full:

Nov. 7 — UW at California

Nov. 14 — Oregon State at UW

Nov. 21 — Arizona at UW

Nov. 27 — UW at Washington State

Dec. 5 — Stanford at UW

Dec. 12 — UW at Oregon

Dec. 18-19, Pac-12 Championship Game, games TBD

Each Pac-12 team will play a seven-game schedule — five games against their divisional opponents and one “crossover” game. The Huskies will play host to Arizona as its crossover game, on Nov. 21.

The two division winners will meet in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 18. Each team will play its seventh game that weekend.

The Pac-12 unveiled the schedules Saturday morning on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

After much discussion the past year about the potential for early kickoffs there will indeed be a 9 a.m. kickoff on the opening Saturday, Nov. 7 — featuring USC and Arizona State.

That “Big Noon” Eastern time showcase gives those fans and viewers who don’t say up late enough for #Pac12AfterDark a chance to see West Coast games. #Pac12BeforeBreakfast, anyone?

In August, the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the fall football season. After the conference secured a deal that will provide daily rapid-result coronavirus testing for all of the conference’s close-contact sports, the Pac-12 CEO group voted to reverse course on Sept. 25, voting unanimously on a seven-game season.

“It’s like we just won the lottery,” Lake said in a videoconference call earlier this week. “We’re so excited around here that we have a season to look forward to and we have something to prepare for. Our morale right now is through the roof. But no question, a few months ago it was a roller coaster. We’re playing a Pac-12 season and then we’re not playing it until January and now we’re playing.

“So at this point of the roller coaster, we’re at the top right now. We are extremely excited to put all of our schemes in. We’re out there practicing all together again. And right now we are fired up that we get to play football and go play against an opponent here in about six weeks.”

Fans are prohibited from attending games in most Pac-12 venues, at least for the time being.

Pac-12 games will air on ESPN or FOX channels.

Saturday kickoff times will continue to be released six or 12 days in advance, as has been the case for much of the past decade under the Pac-12’s contract with ESPN and FOX.