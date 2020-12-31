We’ve reached the end of the calendar year but are in the early stages of what should be the wildest offseason of player movement in college football history.

Yes, two thousand players (give or take a few hundred) signed letters-of-intent during the mid-December window.

But that was merely one piece of the roster-rebuilding equation during the 2020-21 offseason.

There are approximately 700 players currently in the transfer portal, which, if you’re interested in wormholes, is publicly available via the 247sports website.

That total is expected to climb in coming weeks as 1) the impact of recruiting ripples through rosters, 2) seniors decide whether to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA (because of the pandemic) and 3) graduate students turn their attention to possible destinations for 2021.

Any program that walks away from signing day on Feb. 3 with all available scholarships used on high school seniors will limit its flexibility in the transfer market.

For that reason, we believe many Pac-12 teams will sign just 18 or 20 recruits, instead of the usual 22-24.

Already, the number of signed players varies greatly, with the Oregon schools best illustrating the contrast:

The Ducks grabbed 21 players in the early window and have the top-rated class in the conference, according to 247sports, while the Beavers signed just eight players early and have the lowest-rated class.

(Ratings are based on both quantity and quality of the prospects.)

OSU’s total will grow over the next month, but coach Jonathan Smith has made expert use of the transfer market in recent years, and we project more of the same.

While the amount of activity until — and on — National Signing Day could be limited compared to previous years, it won’t be zero.

There are a handful of elite, unsigned players in the Pac-12 footprint.

Here are five storylines to track for the next five weeks.

— The fate of No. 1

The top player in California — and perhaps the country — actually signed a letter-of-intent during the early window but has kept his destination secret from the public.

Until this weekend.

Korey Foreman, a defensive end from Corona, CA, will announce his plans at the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Foreman originally committed to Clemson, then changed his mind. USC is the frontrunner, with Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Arizona State in the mix.

We expect him to announce for USC.

— Top Left Corner

If Foreman isn’t the No. 1 prospect on the west coast, then defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau holds that honor.

The Seattle-area product is considering Washington, but the 247sports analysts believe Ohio State is the most likely landing spot.

Like Foreman, Tuimoloau is the type of dominant lineman we often see in the Big Ten and SEC — and in the top 10 of the NL Draft — but rarely find in the Pac-12.

Keeping future stars at home, especially stars at high-value positions, is essential for the conference.

Losing both Foreman and Tuimoloau would be a significant blow.

— The QB holdout

The top unsigned quarterback in the Pac-12 footprint is Clay Millen, the son of former UW star Hugh and brother of current Oregon quarterback Cale.

Rated the No. 20 Pro Style passer in the senior class, Millen committed to Arizona last summer but didn’t sign early as the Wildcats changed coaches.

If he sticks with Arizona, Millen would lend early credibility to newly-hired coach Jedd Fisch’s tenure.

— How will USC finish?

The Trojans are well positioned for the final month and, if everything breaks right, could jump from their current ranking (No. 14 nationally) into the top 10.

In addition to Foreman, they are in close pursuit of linebacker Raesjon Davis, cornerback Ceyair Wright and defensive end Tiaoalil Savea — each a four-star prospect.

The Trojans are the frontrunners for Davis and Wright, according to 247, while Savea appears headed for Nebraska.

Combine Foreman with Wright and Davis, and coach Clay Helton would have significant recruiting momentum for the first time in several years.

— The Husky haul

Washington’s in-state recruiting haul includes one five-star prospect, quarterback Sam Huard, and three players with four-star ratings from the 247sports composite ratings.

That might seem like an impressive haul, except the Puget Sound area produced an unprecedented amount of high-end talent:

Nine players were assigned four- or five-star ratings in 2020 — the same total as Ohio, a traditional talent hotspot.

Of those nine, the Huskies have corralled four.

There is one remaining: Tuimoloau, who attends Eastside Catholic, the powerhouse that produced former UW tight end Hunter Bryant and basketball star Matisse Thybulle

If Tuimoloau stays home, coach Jimmy Lake would have perhaps his most significant win yet.