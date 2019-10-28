First, the Week 9 honor roll around the Pac-12. Then on to the power rankings…

Offensive player of the week: Oregon TB CJ Verdell

This was an easy call: Verdell rushed for 257 yards on just 23 carries and scored three touchdowns, including an 89-yarder, as the Ducks escaped a thriller with their playoff hopes intact.

Add his work catching passes out of the backfield, and Verdell was responsible for 59 percent of Oregon’s yards from scrimmage.

Also considered: Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, USC’s Kedon Slovis and Michael Pittman, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon and Brandon Arconado, Utah’s Zack Moss and UCLA’s Joshua Kelley.

Defensive player of the week: Stanford CB Paulson Adebo.

Two interceptions helped the Cardinal fend off Arizona in the second half.

We considered a handful of players from Utah’s defense but opted against because of the level of competition.

(For a reason noted below, the options were slim this week for standout defensive players.)

Special Teams player of the week: Oregon K Camden Lewis

The true freshman would have been worthy of consideration for the game-winner alone, but he also connected on 30- and 40-yard field goals — all of which offset the missed PAT.

Game of the Week: Oregon 37, Washington State 35

The conference’s best hope for the playoff needed a last-minute drive and last-second field goal to survive a back-and-forth duel that had with plenty of offense and just enough defense.

Too much of one — for instance: 67-63 — isn’t good football.

Fortunate outcome of the Week: Pac-12 HQ

Had the Cougars held on, imagine the reaction in Eugene (and elsewhere) to the controversial pass interference penalty on Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham, which extended what became WSU’s go-ahead touchdown drive.

Coach of the Week I: UCLA’s Chip Kelly

The Bruins had a plan, executed their plan and dominated Arizona State for three quarters. In the process, they took sole possession of third place in the South.

And that plan — run the ball, and keep running the ball — was reminiscent of the plan Kelly used week after week, season after season, at Oregon.

The Bruins are averaging 220.6 yards per game on the ground in conference play.

Coach of the Week II: Washington State’s Mike Leach

If you watched the events in Eugene, this requires no explanation.

And if you didn’t watch, trust me: Leach’s plan and adjustments were masterful.

Team of the Week: USC

Down 10 in the fourth quarter, on the road, on a short week, missing a slew of starters, the Trojans rallied to beat Colorado with two touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis to Michael Pittman.

Last year, that would have been a loss for USC.

The resolve, the play-calling and the execution have improved substantially.

Team of the month: Oregon

The Ducks went 4-0 and took complete command of the North.

I considered Utah, but Oregon’s come-from-behind victory at Washington was the tiebreaker.

The Utes, dominant as they were, didn’t have an equivalent.

Theme of the Week: Offense

Of the 10 teams in action, nine scored at least 30 points.

The final scores:

35-0

35-31

37-35

41-31

42-32

Now that’s the Pac-12 we’re used to seeing.

1. Oregon (7-1, 5-0)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Washington State 37-35

Next up: at USC

Just like old times in the Coliseum on Saturday (circa 2010-12), except USC’s spreading the field and looking for open space while Oregon’s playing maul-ball.

2. Utah (7-1, 4-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Beat Cal 35-0

Next up: at Washington

Utes have walloped rookie quarterbacks the past two weeks in Sack Lake City by a combined score of 56-3. We’re impressed, but not overly so. Let’s see how they do in Seattle.

3. USC (5-3, 4-1)

Last week: 5

Result: Won at Colorado 35-31

Next up: vs. Oregon

Injury report from coach Clay Helton later today will provide a framework for what to expect from the Trojans defensively against Justin Herbert and Co.

4. Washington (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 4

Result: Open

Next up: vs. Utah

Uptick in the passing game against Oregon combined with the Open date should result in noticeable improvement in November.

Advertising

5. Stanford (4-4, 3-3)

Last week: 6

Result: Beat Arizona 41-31

Next up: Open

Time for the wall-meet-darts methodology for ordering the middle tier: Stanford beat Oregon State which beat UCLA which beat Stanford which beat Washington which beat USC which beat Stanford … But Washington State beat Colorado which beat ASU which beat Washington State … And UCLA beat ASU which beat Cal which beat Washington which beat Arizona which beat UCLA.

6. UCLA (3-5, 3-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Beat Arizona State 42-32

Next up: vs. Colorado

A significant jump, sure, and we would have bumped the Bruins all the way to fifth except for, well, September.

7. Arizona State (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 3

Result: Lost at UCLA 42-32

Next up: Open

Sun Devils have been outscored 63-13 in meaningful minutes the past two weeks. And by that we mean everything save the final quarter in the Rose Bowl.

8. Oregon State (3-4, 2-2)

Last week: 7

Result: Open

Next up: at Arizona

Two weeks to prepare, vulnerable opponent and improving bowl math make this the most significant game of the Jonathan Smith era.

9. Washington State (4-4, 1-4)

Last week: 8

Result: Lost at Oregon 37-35

Next up: Open

The speed is back in the Speed D. But rate of movement matters little if you cannot disengage from blockers, are unable to bring down ballcarriers and allow 6.5 yards per rush.

10. Cal (4-4, 1-4)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost at Utah 35-0

Next up: Open

First Stanford, now Cal: Life’s brutal with a third-string quarterback. The problem in Berkeley is what happened — or failed to happen — with the second-string quarterback. And that’s on Beau Baldwin.

11. Arizona (4-4, 2-3)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost at Stanford 41-31

Next up: vs. Oregon State

We addressed the lack of progress defensively in the commentary above. But let’s not overlook the lack of progress by Khalil Tate under Sumlin and Noel Mazzone.

12. Colorado (3-5, 1-4)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost to USC 35-31

Next up: at UCLA

Mel Tucker placed more faith in his defense to stop USC than in his offense to convert on fourth-and-four. That was a mistake before, during and after the sequence. Buffs would have been better off letting Laviska Shenault go 1-on-11.