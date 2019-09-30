As our old friend Ted Miller used to say over at ESPN:

If you don’t where you are in the power ratings, play better …

1. Oregon (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 1

Result: Idle

Next up: vs. Cal

If you haven’t been paying attention: Auburn is damn good.

2. Washington (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 3

Result: Beat USC 28-14

Next up: at Stanford

Last win at Stanford: 2007. Point spread for this week: Washington -14.5. Our view: The Huskies have no excuses. It’s not on Friday. Their QB isn’t hurt. ‘Seven Win Sark’ isn’t their coach. Stanford’s isn’t elite. No. Excuses.

3. Arizona State (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 7

Result: Won at Cal 24-17

Next up: Idle

Points scored vs. three Power Five opponents: 65. Points allowed against three Power Five opponents: 58. And we fully expect the one-score outcomes to continue.

4. Utah (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 5

Result: Beat Washington State 38-13

Next up: Idle

Tyler Huntley has added 25 pounds to his frame, but he looks to have grown three inches, too. His command in the pocket just makes him appear taller.

Advertising

5. USC (3-2, 2-1)

Last week: 4

Result: Lost at Washington 28-14

Next up: Idle

Trojans are 3-0 when their quarterback isn’t making his first-ever road start. So there’s that.

6. Colorado (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 6

Result: Idle

Next up: vs. Arizona

The course of CU’s season will be decided this week. Win, and a postseason berth is within reach. Lose, and the math gets tougher than Mel Tucker.

7. Cal (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost to Arizona State 24-17

Next up: at Oregon

Unfair to judge Devon Modster on his half of play Friday night because he wasn’t getting second-team reps during all the weeks he was ineligible. But the early indicators are suboptimal.

8. Arizona (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 10

Result: Beat UCLA 20-17

Next up: at Colorado

We’ll delay rendering a final verdict on the defense’s improvement until the Wildcats face an opponent that can score more than 17 points in places that aren’t the Palouse.

9. Washington State (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost at Utah 38-13

Next up: Idle

BREAKING: The Hotline has officially named the selected quote in our Best of the Week column the Mike Leach Brutally Honest Quote of the Week. Because of course we are.

10. Stanford (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Won at Oregon State 31-28

Next up: vs. Washington

Instead of answering questions and tempering concerns, the wobbly performance in Corvallis only created more.

11. UCLA (1-4, 1-1)

Last week: 8

Result: Lost at Arizona 20-17

Next up: vs. Oregon State

If the Bruins can’t score 30-something against Oregon State, Chip Kelly should adopt — and not just joke about — the single wing.

12. Oregon State (1-3, 0-1)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost to Stanford 31-28

Next up: at UCLA

Beavers did their best to ensure a loss in a game they should have won, and they still almost won.