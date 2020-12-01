And the Sun Bowl makes three.

The longtime Pac-12 partner has been canceled because of the pandemic, according to multiple reports.

It becomes the third bowl affiliated with the conference to shutter for 2020, following the Redbox and Holiday.

That leaves five still standing, but that could prove a mirage.

Two of the five are seemingly in danger of shutting down, as well:

The Las Vegas Bowl has not announced a time or date — an ominous sign, for sure — and the Los Angeles Bowl could get swept up in the tightening restrictions in California.

The Pac-12 lineup, as things stand now:

New Year’s Six: not canceled

Alamo: not canceled

Las Vegas: not canceled

Holiday: canceled

Redbox: canceled

Sun: canceled

L.A.: not canceled

Independence: not canceled

Remove the games in Las Vegas and L.A., and the conference would be left with three bowls.

Its champion will participate in the New Year’s Six and most likely be sent to the Fiesta (because the Rose Bowl is part of the playoff).

But beyond the NY6 and probably the Alamo, the situation is fragile.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that all the eligible teams would be willing to risk traveling in late December for a largely meaningless game against a non-conference opponent.

The Pac-12 might be better off arranging another week of conference play for teams that aren’t eligible or don’t want to participate.

To the power ratings …

1. USC (3-0)

Last week: 1

Result: No contest vs. Colorado

Next up: vs. Washington State (Sunday)

Comment: Plenty can change — five times over — between now and the weekend, but if the Trojans are cleared to play and WSU isn’t, we don’t see an obvious replacement option for USC … Except UTEP.

2. Washington (3-0)

Last week: 3

Result: Beat Utah 24-21

Next up: vs. Stanford

Comment: Huskies at home for the fourth time in four weeks — and this time against an opponent that will have been through tumultuous preparation. Cozy environment for a rookie quarterback to develop confidence and rack up victories.

3. Colorado (3-0/2-0)

Last week: 4

Result: Beat San Diego State 20-10

Next up: at Arizona

Comment: Mike MacIntyre recruited some extremely talented players, and Karl Dorrell is putting that talent to good use.

4. Oregon (3-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost at Oregon State 41-38

Next up: at Cal

Comment: Moveable force (Oregon’s defense) vs. resistible object (Cal’s offense). We figured this might be the game of the year in the North. Instead, it is even the game of the day in Berkeley?

5. Oregon State (2-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Beat Oregon 41-38

Next up: at Utah

Comment: News from the future: Oregon State-Utah game ends in controversial fashion — specifically, whether the ball was correctly spotted.

6. UCLA (2-2)

Last week: 6

Result: Beat Arizona 27-10

Next up: at Arizona State

Comment: What could have been: The Bruins were minus-four in turnover margin in Boulder and lost by six, and they were minus-three in turnover margin in Eugene and lost by three. In other words, they’re two mistakes from 4-0.

7. Arizona State (0-1)

Last week: 5

Result: no contest vs. Colorado

Next up: vs. UCLA

Comment: Huge competitive advantage with the Bruins having played three times since the Sun Devils were last on the field. (Reminder: The Sun Devils were last on the field 25 minutes after the major news networks declared Biden the winner. Welcome back, ASU.)

Advertising

8. Washington State (1-1)

Last week: 7

Result: no contest vs. Washington

Next up: at USC (Sunday)

Comment: Double-digit win at Oregon State looking better by the week. Double-digit loss at home to Oregon looking worse.

9. Stanford (1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Won at Cal 24-23

Next up: at Washington

Comment: We expect relocation news today, with a multi-week move to the Pacific Northwest the most likely scenario and the Dec. 12 home game against OSU being moved to Corvallis.

10. Utah (0-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Lost at Washington 24-21

Next up: vs. Oregon State

Comment: Of this, we are quite confident: The Utes are the best 0-2 team in the country.

11. Cal (0-3)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost to Stanford 24-23

Next up: vs. Oregon

Comment: From the Dept. of Two Things Can Be Equally True: 1) The Bears have made the kind of mistakes that winless teams make, and 2) they have been hit harder by COVID on the lines of scrimmage than any team. Last weekend alone, they were without three starters on the offensive line and played with just four scholarship defensive linemen.

12. Arizona (0-3)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost at UCLA 27-10

Next up: vs. Colorado

Comment: The last-minute Week One cancellation was a sign of troubled times in Tucson.