It's simple: Washington wins out, and it wins the Pac-12 North. The Cougars can lose one more game — just not the last one. Just like the AP poll, it's an Evergreen State takeover in the top two spots of Jon Wilner's power rankings.

The Hotline already provided a deep dive into the South race, a rare Sunday afternoon posting for a rarely seen level of division chaos.

But let’s make quick mention of the North situation, which took a turn for the clean-and-simple when Washington State conjured yet another last-minute victory.

The Cougars’ escape from Cal’s clutches provided them with a crucial level of margin for error and effectively created a two-team race.

WSU has three games left: at Colorado and home against Arizona and Washington.

The Huskies have a bye, then finish with Oregon State and the Apple Cup.

* Washington wins the North by winning out.

* The Cougars win the North by 1) winning out or 2) by beating UW and either Colorado or Arizona.

In other words, WSU can afford one loss, so long as it isn’t the finale.

Oregon and Stanford, meanwhile, are done.

(They were basically done before the weekend, but WSU’s victory sealed it — if not mathematically, then practically.)

Unless the Huskies lose at home to the Beavers, it’s all about the Apple Cup.

Location: Martin Stadium.

Date/time: Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX.

Forecast: Mustachey