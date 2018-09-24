Right now, on a neutral field, Stanford beats Washington. But the Huskies have more room to improve over the six weeks before they collide in Seattle.

Get ready for roster news across the Pac-12 conference, and loads of it — this week and over the next month.

From a personnel perspective, we’ve reached the first of two important points in the Pac-12 football season:

Under new NCAA rules, players are allowed to participate in four games without losing the year of eligibility.

Eight of the 12 teams just crossed the threshold, with the other four doing so this week.

Any players who don’t participate in a fifth game retain the ability to redshirt in 2018, so long as they have not previously done so.

Pay close attention to who’s not on the field the next two Saturdays. Undoubtedly, some of those players will consider transferring.

(That works both ways: Players from other conferences could very well land in the Pac-12.)

Which brings us to the second key date:

Oct. 15 marks the start of a new era for transfers. They can leave without restriction, without needed the permission of the the coach.

Combine the closing of the redshirt window with the opening of the transfer market, and plenty of players will do some deep thinking the next few weeks.

To the rankings …