We’ve reached the turn in the Pac-12: Every team has played six games except Washington, which has seven in the books and won’t get a break until next week.

Before plunging into the Hotline’s midseason awards and recap of top storylines, a morsel of context seems appropriate: How does the Pac-12’s standing nationally, as defined by the AP top-25 poll, compare to this point in previous seasons?

(The CFP committee rankings won’t debut until late this month, leaving the AP poll as arguably the best indicator of conference strength.)

Pac-12 in the Polls Pac-12 teams in the rankings through six games the past five years 2015

No. 3 Utah

No. 10 Stanford

No. 20 Cal



2016

No. 5 Washington

No. 21 Utah



2017

No. 5 Washington

No. 8 Washington State

No. 13 USC

No. 23 Stanford



2018

No. 7 Washington

No. 17 Oregon

No. 19 Colorado



2019

No. 12 Oregon

No. 13 Utah

No. 17 Arizona State

No. 25 Washington

Overall, the Pac-12’s standing at the midpoint of 2019 compares favorably to prior years.

The difference this season, which reflects the national narrative, is the absence of a top-five team.

The quality depth is as solid as that of any conference save the SEC. The conference just lacks strength at the top.

To the midseason awards we go …

Best Offensive Player: Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins

We won’t hold Oregon State’s struggles against Hodgins, who is second in the country in receptions, third in touchdown catches and fourth in yards per game. Week after week, regardless of game situation of opponent, he is tremendous.

Also considered: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell. (None of the top tailbacks have distinguished themselves.)

Best Defensive Player: Cal linebacker Evan Weaver

A strong case could be made for Weaver as the best player in the conference on either side of the ball. He leads the FBS in tackles — nobody in the Power Five is even close — and sets the tone for one of the top defenses in the Pac-12.

Also considered: Oregon’s Troy Dye, Utah’s Leki Fotu and USC’s Talanoa Hufanga.

Best coach: Arizona State’s Herm Edwards

Edwards continues to make critics of his hiring (the Hotline included) look silly with his steady hand and smart style of play. The Sun Devils are 5-1 and in the South race with flawed lines and a rookie quarterback.

Whatever Edwards and the staff are teaching in practice, it works: The Sun Devils have just 13 turnovers in the 19 games under Edwards. They do a better job of not beating themselves than any team in the Pac-12.

Also considered: Nobody.

Oregon and Utah are performing as expected, Cal got derailed by a quarterback injury, Stanford had too many bad early losses, Oregon State isn’t quite at recovery level, Colorado and Washington State have faded, Washington hasn’t played above its talent level, USC has three losses, Arizona just got run off the field and UCLA should be shipped off to the Mountain West.

Best game: Auburn over Oregon 27-21

It was a loss for the Pac-12 all the way back in Week One. But the quality of play was high; the fourth quarter was fabulous theater; and the outcome momentous: Had the Ducks staved off Auburn’s charge, they would be smack in the middle of the playoff race.

Also considered: Colorado over Nebraska 34-31, BYU over USC 30-27, USC over Utah 30-23, Colorado over ASU 34-31, UCLA over WSU 67-63, Arizona over Colorado 35-30, Stanford over Oregon State 31-28, Notre Dame over USC 30-27 and ASU over Washington State 38-34

Top storyline I: Parity

The conference didn’t make it through September with an undefeated team as the eat-your-own existence reached unprecedented levels in the 12-team era. The parity works in every regard, except playoff positioning.

Top storyline II: Injuries

An all-star cast has been on the sideline for some or most of the season, including one-third of the starting quarterbacks (Khalil Tate, JT Daniels, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, K.J. Costello, Chase Garbers), several of the top skill position players (Zack Moss, Laviska Shenault, Britain Covey) and a handful of elite linemen (Walker Little, Mustafa Johnson, Jake Hanson).

Top storyline III: The South rises

Oregon could well be the best team in the conference, but the top half of the South is at least as strong as the top half of the North. What’s more, the head-to-head results favor the division that has been out of favor for years.

Top storyline IV: Officiating

The conference’s commendable move toward transparency coincidences with a series of issues in high-profile intersectional games officiating by Pac-12 crews.

There was a blown call on the field goal at the end of ASU-Michigan State and a controversial ending to Cal-Mississippi. (Pac-12 officials got the call right, but the reaction and scrutiny were harsh.)

Then, this weekend, Pac-12 officials working USC-Notre Dame botched two calls at key times.

The roughing-the-passer that wasn’t (and led to the decisive points for Notre Dame), and the failure to penalize Irish coach Brian Kelly for being on the field for the on-side kick.

Top storyline V: Conference of defense

The Hotline hasn’t researched the topic thoroughly enough to draw a definitive conclusion — and injuries are undoubtedly playing a role — but it sure feels like the level of play on defense is higher than on offense.

Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, USC, Utah, Washington and Stanford have all been led by their defense as often, if not more frequently than, their offense.

All-conference teams

For the all-conference teams below — yep: two teams of 25 players — I selected three receivers, four linebackers and five defensive backs to better reflect the alignments we see so often.

OFFENSE

First team

QB: Utah’s Tyler Huntley

TB: Utah’s Zack Moss

TB: Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin

WR: Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins

WR: USC’s Michael Pittman

WR: Washington State’s Easop Winston

TE: Oregon’s Jacob Breeland

OL: Oregon’s Penei Sewell

OL: Washington State’s Abe Lucas

OL: Oregon’s Calvin Throckmorton

OL: Washington’s Trey Adams

C: Arizona State’s Coal Cabral

Second team

QB: Oregon’s Justin Herbert

TB: Washington’s Salvon Ahmed

TB: Washington State’s Max Borghi

WR: Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk

WR: USC’s Tyler Vaughns

WR: Washington State’s Dezmon Patmon

TE: Stanford’s Colby Parkinson

OL: Utah’s Darrin Paulo

OL: Oregon’s Shane Lemieux

OL: Colorado’s Arlington Hambright

OL: Washington State’s Liam Ryan

C: Washington’s Nick Harris

AP: Washington State’s Max Borghi

DEFENSE

First team

DL: USC’s Jay Tufele

DL: Cal’s Luc Bequette

DL: Utah’s Leki Fotu

DL: USC’s Drake Jackson

LB: Cal’s Evan Weaver

LB: Oregon’s Troy Dye

LB: Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed

LB: Utah’s Francis Bernard

NB: Washington’s Myles Bryant

S: USC’s Talanoa Hufanga

S: Cal’s Ashtyn Davis

CB: Oregon’s Deommodore Lenoir

CB: Utah’s Jaylon Johnson

Second team

DL: Utah’s Bradlee Anae

DL: Oregon’s Jordon Scott

DL: Utah’s John Penisini

DL: USC’s Christian Rector

LB: Arizona State’s Darien Butler

LB: Washington State’s Jahad Woods

LB: Arizona’s Colin Schooler

LB: Cal’s Kuony Deng

CB: Cal’s Camryn Bynum

CB: Oregon’s Thomas Graham

CB: Stanford’s Paulson Adebo

S : Arizona State’s Aashari Crosswell

S: Oregon’s Jevon Holland

SPECIALISTS

First team

K: Washington’s Peyton Henry

P: Arizona State’s Michael Turk

RS: Oregon’s Jevon Holland

Second team

K: Colorado’s James Stefanou

P: Oregon’s Blake Maimone

RS: Stanford’s Connor Wedington