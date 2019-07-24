Despite Washington’s status as defending Pac-12 Champions and its recent Rose Bowl Game appearance, the Huskies will not enter the season as favorites after Utah was picked as the Pac-12 favorite in the preseason media poll.

The Huskies were third in the poll to finish the season as Pac-12 champions, with nine of the 35 media member votes. Utah received 12 votes and Oregon finished with 11 votes.

Washington seniors and Southern California natives Nick Harris and Myles Bryant, who represented the Huskies at the 2019 Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, were also recognized with the Preseason All-Conference First Team honors.

“When you talk about OKGs, our kind of guys in our program, these guys are exactly that. They are big time players that are great teammates and awesome people,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said. “When we chose to bring these two guys down, it was, ‘Hey, who deserves to come down here? Who has played a lot of football for us? Who does everything right?’ These two guys jumped out. Then you kind of look back and you’re like, Hey, this is their backyard.”

Expectations have not changed for Petersen and the Huskies, despite losing 13 starters, including nine on defense.

“We have a lot of guys that have experience playing in the Pac-12 championship game and in the Rose Bowl,” Bryant said regarding the need to replace players from last year. “They didn’t get that official start so it might seem like we are losing nine starters but these guys played a bunch too and have that experience.”

Advertising

On offense, the Huskies need to fill the void left by running back Myles Gaskin, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Jake Browning, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

“It’s always bittersweet when you lose those guys,” Petersen said. “But it’s also an exciting time because you can feel the competition at so many positions.”

Jacob Eason is expected to take over the offense for the Huskies after limited time with the Georgia Bulldogs. The offense will lean on Harris and offensive linemen Trey Adams, who was also named to the All-Conference preseason first team, to keep Eason upright and provide a spark for the offense.

“I have to change my role because Jake ran the show… but now that there is this quarterback battle going on I’m kind of like the voice of the offense,” Harris said. “I’m the guy that is trying to bring the energy and competition.

It’s huge because in that situation the energy we bring up front melts into other position groups and if they see the offensive linemen, who don’t get spotlight coming everyday, with that passion those dudes will want to play. It’s something I take pride in as a center. It’s something we take pride in up front.”

4⃣ seniors leading the group. The 𝗪𝗥𝘀 and coach @junioradams13 are ready to 𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗱.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/JC4IGC56oN — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 24, 2019

Four years later, in a room full of media members, Petersen expressed the journey that Harris and Bryant had to get where they are in their career.

Advertising

Petersen reflected on Bryant’s motivation to play for the Huskies and joining the program as a walk-on coming out of Loyola High School.

“To his credit, it’s just amazing. He had other opportunities to go and get his education paid for,” Petersen said about Bryant. “He just felt like he fit us and believed in himself: ‘Doesn’t matter, I’m going to come there and earn a scholarship.’”

Bryant turned down offers from Colorado, Nevada, San Jose State and UCLA to play for the Huskies.

“It’s been an awesome process for me to watch or our coaches to watch,” Petersen added. “Nobody knows what these kids have gone through, the commitment they’ve truly made, to get themselves in this position.“

Nick Harris had two offers coming out of Serra High School.