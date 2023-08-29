The Pac-12 — as we know it — begins its final football season and here’s to hoping the 108-year-old conference goes out with a bang.

At least eight teams are bolting next year to new conferences — Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten while Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are moving to the Big 12.

That leaves Stanford and California, which hope to secure invitations from the ACC, as well as Washington State and Oregon State pondering their next moves and scrambling to find homes.

In the meantime, the “Conference of Champions” is seemingly poised to snap its College Football Playoff drought that dates back to 2020 and could produce its first national champion since USC won the BCS title in 2004. (The NCAA vacated the Trojans’ championship due to rules violations, but The Associated Press recognizes them as the 2004 AP title winner.)

This year, the Pac-12 has a little bit of everything, including the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in USC’s Caleb Williams who leads arguably the deepest collection of prolific quarterbacks in conference history.

The league is loaded with five ranked teams (No. 6 USC, No. 10 UW, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Oregon State), a handful of bowl contenders and three first-year coaches (Colorado’s Deion Sanders, Stanford’s Troy Taylor and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham).

Considering the high expectations and dream scenarios saddled on the so-called conference favorites, wouldn’t it be a hoot if Washington State and Oregon State — fueled by resentment and spite — overcame the odds and squared off in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 1 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium?

Imagine the last two Pac-12 teams playing in the final Pac-12 football game before the conference undergoes a massive makeover or dissolves.

Now, that would be for an utterly wild finish to remember.

But alas, one can only dream.

Here’s one last look at our Pac-12 football preseason predictions.

1. Washington

2022 Record: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Kalen DeBoer, 2nd year: 11-2, 8th year overall: 90-11

The Huskies get the slight edge over USC and Oregon in large part because they’re returning their coach, star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Pac-12’s best receiving tandem in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, presumably four offensive line starters, formidable pass rushing duo Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui and both coordinators. UW could start 8-0 or 7-1 before a difficult stretch in November (at USC, vs. Utah, at Oregon State, vs. WSU) likely decides the season.

2. USC

2022 Record: 11-3 overall, 8-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Lincoln Riley, 2nd year: 11-3, 7th year overall: 66-13

It’s difficult to imagine Lincoln Riley and Williams will take a step backward in Year 2 in Los Angeles. The Trojans, who ranked third in the country while tallying 41.4 points per game, are going to score lots of points once again. The question remains: Will USC’s retooled defense, which includes key transfers at all three levels, stop anybody when it matters? The Trojans surrendered at least 35 points in six of their final eight games last season, including 47 in the Pac-12 title game and 46 in the Cotton Bowl during a pair of losses. And the Trojans’ defense was less than imposing in last week’s 56-28 season-opening win against San Jose State.

3. Oregon

2022 Record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Dan Lanning, 2nd year: 10-3

The Ducks’ storyline is eerily similar to the Huskies. Oregon had tremendous success last year with first-year coach Dan Lanning while Auburn transfer QB Bo Nix and a high-octane offense that carried a porous defense — more specifically a secondary unit that broke down at inopportune moments. Oregon returns most of its offense — notably Nix and top WR Troy Franklin (61 catches for 891 yards last year). The Ducks will need immediate production from transfer receivers Gary Bryant Jr. (USC), Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy) and a better effort from a retooled defensive back unit that ranked eighth in the Pac-12 last year in pass defense.

4. Oregon State

2022 Record: 10-3 overall, 6-3 in Pac-12

Coach: Jonathan Smith, 6th year: 26-31

In the past four ‘full’ seasons, coach Jonathan Smith, the former UW Husky offensive coordinator, led Oregon State to two, five, seven and 10 wins. If the Beavers take another step forward, then they’ll either tie or surpass the team record 11 wins set in 2000 when Dennis Erickson guided them to a Fiesta Bowl victory. It’s incumbent that transfer QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who spent the past three years at Clemson, hits the ground running. It’s equally important that sophomore RB Damien Martinez, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, remains productive after topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season. The Beavers return just five starters to a defense that ranked first in the Pac-12 last year in scoring, yards and rushing yards.

5. Utah

2022 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Kyle Whittingham, 19th year: 154-74

Predicting the two-time Pac-12 champion will finish fifth feels a little disrespectful considering Utah almost always overcomes low expectations and Kyle Whittingham averages 10 wins in the past four seasons, not including the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But this year, there’s increasing concern around the Utes, particularly the health of QB Cam Rising and TE Brant Kuithe, who are both recovering from torn ACLs. Whittingham named Rising QB1 for the season opener against Florida, but redshirt junior Bryson Barnes is expected to play as well. The Utes have listed nine underclassmen as starters.

6. Arizona

2022 Record: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in Pac-12

Coach: Jedd Fisch, 3rd year: 6-18, 7-19 overall

The Wildcats’ six-year rebuild should finally bear fruit and produce their first bowl appearance since 2017. It’s been a complete makeover for coach Jedd Fisch who went 1-11 in his first year in 2021. The coaching staff remains mostly intact, including offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, the son of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Quarterback Jayden de Laura (3,685, 25 TDs, 13 INTs) was third in the Pac-12 last year in passing yards in just 12 games.

7. UCLA

2022 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Pac-12

Coach: Chip Kelly, 6th year: 27-29

Ethan Garbers, UCLA’s backup QB last year, emerged from a tight derby that included Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and five-star freshman Dante Moore. However, coach Chip Kelly said all three will play in an unspecified rotation. Still, it’s asking a lot of whoever is under center to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played five years at UCLA. The Bruins also lost RB Zach Charbonnet and last year’s top three receivers. Aside from road games against crosstown rival USC and Utah, the Bruins have a favorable conference schedule considering they miss Washington and Oregon. Keep an eye on California transfer receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and Ball State transfer RB Carson Steele.

8. Washington State

2022 Record: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Coach: Jake Dickert, 3rd year: 10-9

Quarterback Cam Ward (3,231 passing yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs) returns and should be better in his second year with the Cougars after making the jump from FCS. Still, the bigger question is whether 27-year-old wunderkind Ben Arbuckle, the youngest offensive coordinator in a Power Five conference, can revive an offense that ranked near the bottom of the Pac-12 in scoring (26.1 ppg.) and yards (360.8). The Cougars must shore up an offensive line that allowed a league-high 46 sacks and lost three-year starter OT Jarrett Kingston, who transferred to USC. They face a tough early test on Sept. 9 when No. 19 Wisconsin comes to town. It’s WSU’s first nonconference game against a Power Five opponent in Pullman since beating Illinois 20-13 in 1998.

9. Colorado

2022 Record: 1-11 overall, 1-8 in Pac-12

Coach: Deion Sanders, 1st year, 4th year overall, 27-6

There’s no doubt, first-year coach Sanders aka ‘Coach Prime’ has made Colorado must-see viewing, which is already a major victory for a team that won one game last year. Still, it remains to be seen if the Buffaloes can return to relevancy — they haven’t had a winning record in a ‘full’ season since 2016. Sanders installed his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback to run his quick-strike offense and surrounded him with a few weapons, including Kentucky transfer RB Kavosiey Smoke and former Jackson State dual-threat star Travis Hunter. Colorado’s undoing will seemingly be deficient and poorly staffed offensive and defensive lines.

10. California

2022 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 in Pac-12

Coach: Justin Wilcox, 7th year, 30-36

After a promising start 20-18 start his first three years that included a pair of bowl appearances, it’s been tough sledding for Justin Wilcox who is 10-18 in the past three years. To reverse the downward trend, Wilcox brought OC Jake Spavital back to Berkeley to run his Air Raid attack. Former TCU backup QB Sam Jackson V (TCU) and RB Jaydn Ott (1,218 yards from scrimmage, 11 TDs) will be featured in an offense that ranked ninth last year in the Pac-12 in scoring (23.9 ppg.) and yards per game (364.6).

11. Arizona State

2022 Record: 3-9 overall, 2-7 in Pac-12

Coach: Kenny Dillingham, 1st year: 0-0

True freshman QB Jaden Rashada, a former four-star recruit who was heading to Florida before a NIL snafu, beat out transfers Jacob Conover (BYU) and Drew Payne (Notre Dame) and will start Week 1. RB Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year at Sacramento State, is a big-play threat. The cupboard isn’t bare, but 33-year-old Dillingham, the youngest coach in FBS, may have difficulty motivating his team after ASU self-imposed a one-year bowl ban stemming from recruiting violations that occurred during the previous Herm Edwards’ regime.

12. Stanford

2022 Record: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in Pac-12

Coach: Troy Taylor, 1st year: 0-0, 4th year overall: 30-8

Even in this age of quick turnarounds aided by the transfer portal, first-year coach Troy Taylor is going to need some time to uninstall Stanford’s Power I offense that prioritized tight ends and offensive linemen and insert his spread offense that had success during his most recent stops in Sacramento State, Utah and Eastern Washington. Additionally, new defensive coordinator Bobby April has a monumental task overhauling a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league the past two seasons in scoring, total offense and rushing offense.