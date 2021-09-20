Warning: Kid gloves removed.

1. Oregon (3-0)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Stony Brook 48-7

Next up: vs. Arizona (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Line: Oregon -28

Comment: We thought the Pac-12 frowned on scheduling two FCS teams in one season.

2. Brigham Young (3-0/3-0)

Last week: N/A

Result: Beat Arizona State 27-17

Next up: vs. South Florida

Line: BYU +23.5

Comment: Cougars visit WSU in late October and will face USC in the season finale, with the South title likely on the line … assuming the Trojans stay in the race.

3. UCLA (2-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost to Fresno State 40-37

Next up: at Stanford (3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: UCLA -3.5

Comment: Awfully magnanimous of the Bruins to make such a concerted effort to promote Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

4. Arizona State (2-1)

Last week: 3

Result: Lost at Brigham Young 27-17

Next up: vs. Colorado (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Line: Arizona State -14.5

Comment: Is anybody coaching this team? Because it sure looks like the staff has been distracted by something. What it could be, we have no earthly idea.

5. Stanford (2-1/1-0)

Last week: 7

Result: Won at Vanderbilt 41-23

Next up: vs. UCLA (3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Stanford +3.5

Comment: The Hotline cannot be alone in wondering if the season opener might have unfolded differently with Tanner McKee starting (and playing the entire game). After watching McKee and Jack West, it’s difficult to imagine how the decision was even close.

6. USC (2-1/1-1)

Last week: 4

Result: Won at Washington State 45-14

Next up: vs. Oregon State (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Line: USC -12.5

Comment: With OSU, Colorado and Utah in succession, interim coach Donte Williams has a chance to build real momentum ahead of the midseason trip to South Bend. And if he wins there, we all know how the coaching search winds will change.

7. Oregon State (2-1)

Last week: 6

Result: Beat Idaho 42-0

Next up: at USC (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Line: Oregon State +12.5

Comment: Unlike so many of their Pac-12 peers, the Beavers hammer the teams they’re supposed to hammer. However, the Hotline gives no credit in the power ratings for poleaxing FCS opponents.

8. Cal (1-2)

Last week: 9

Result: Beat Sacramento State 42-30

Next up: at Washington (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Cal +7.5

Comment: Justin Wilcox on the sideline on crutches is the early frontrunner for Pac-12 Metaphor of the Year.

9. Utah (1-2)

Last week: 5

Result: Lost at San Diego State 33-31 (3OT)

Next up: vs. Washington State (11:30 a.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Utah -14

Comment: The Utes waited far too long to replace Charlie Brewer with Cam Rising, and it cost them the game. The change should have been made after Brewer’s interception on the first series of the second half.

10. Washington (1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Beat Arkansas State 52-3

Next up: vs. Cal (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Washington -7.5

Comment: Don’t be fooled by the 52 points: The likelihood of UW experiencing a regression on offense is heavily favored over the chances of uninterrupted progress. Although if the coaches are willing to use Sean McGrew in the running game, the outlook brightens.

11. Washington State (1-2/0-1)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost to USC 45-14

Next up: at Utah

Line: Washington State +14

Comment: We have been plenty critical of Nick Rolovich recently, but he’s getting a tad too much heat for WSU’s collapse. Everything changed at the start of the second half when the Cougars were forced to use a third-string, walk-on quarterback (Victor Gabalis) against one of the most talented defenses in the conference. What else did you expect?

12. Colorado (1-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Lost to Minnesota 30-0

Next up: at Arizona State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Line: Colorado +14.5

Comment: The Hotline would like to issue a correction. Last week, we wrote that CU has an eight-win defense and a four-win offense. The statement should have said the Buffaloes have a six-win defense and a zero-win offense.

13. Arizona (0-3)

Last week: 12

Result: Lost to Northern Arizona 21-19

Next up: at Oregon (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Line: Arizona +28

Comment: Friendly suggestion to Jedd Fisch: Must as we love the Twitter game, it’s probably time to back off social media. The engagement doesn’t work when you’re the third-best team in a state that only has two FBS programs.