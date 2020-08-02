A group that claims to represent “hundreds of Pac-12 football players” distributed a press release on Sunday that includes a set of demands surrounding health and safety protections; the fight against racial injustice; the preservation of all existing Pac-12 sports; extended healthcare; name, image and likeness rights; and revenue sharing within the conference.

If its demands are not met, the group — dubbed the “College Football Player Opt-Out Movement,” according to the press release — has threatened not to participate in practices or games.

Two University of Washington football players — redshirt juniors outside linebacker Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones — are listed as media contacts in the press release. Former five-star recruit and freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui and walk-on junior quarterback Jaden Sheffey also tweeted the group’s list of demands on Sunday morning.

As it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states that “there’s not enough transparency about health risks, no uniformity to ensure we’re all safe when we play each other, and no adequate enforcement infrastructure. NCAA sports has truly failed us, it doesn’t enforce any health and safety standards. We believe a football season under these conditions would be reckless and put us at needless risk. We will not play until there is real change that is acceptable to us.”

The Pac-12 has previously promised that all athletes who choose not to play this season because of health or safety concerns will have their scholarship protected and remain in good standing with their team. Additionally, the Pac-12 player group is demanding that players be allowed to sit out without losing a year of eligibility. The group is also pushing to prohibit or void any agreement with a school that waives that school’s liability as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for specific COVID-19 prevention measures moving forward, the group demands “player-approved health and safety standards enforced by a 3rd party selected by players to address COVID-19 and serious injury, abuse and death.”

In a section of the release titled “Economic Freedom and Equity,” the group’s demands include the following:

medical insurance selected by players for sports-related medical conditions, including COVID-19, for six years after their collegiate eligibility expires

50% of each sport’s total conference revenue distributed evenly among athletes in their respective sport

the freedom to secure representation and earn compensation for use of name, image, and likeness rights

six-year athletic scholarships to foster the completion of undergraduate and graduate degrees

the ability to complete eligibility after participating in a professional draft if a player goes undrafted and foregoes professional participation within seven days of the draft

“It is imperative to ensure my teammates and fellow student athletes a safe environment to play in,” UW wide receiver Ty Jones said in a statement included in the press release. “This is also important to me because this will make future student athlete’s lives easier. Student athlete’s lives shouldn’t be put at risk in order to prevent further financial backlash-especially when receiving insufficient compensation.”

Added Tryon, in an accompanying statement: “The current state of the world is extremely fragile. We must be able to ensure the safety of all my brothers if we are to return to the field in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. We must also look into the continued exploitation of student athletes and how we do not receive fair compensation according to the amount of revenue we bring in. The line has to be drawn somewhere, it’s been too long.”

Both Jones and Tryon have yet to respond to interview requests. A UW spokesperson said that a statement from the athletic department is expected to be released on Sunday morning.

The group’s demands address the fight against racial injustice as well. Specifically, the Pac-12 players call for the formation of a “permanent civic engagement joint task force” comprising outside experts as well as university and conference leadership to address outstanding issues of racial injustice; 2% of conference revenue to be allocated to financial aid for low-income black students, community initiatives and development programs for athletes on each campus; and the development of an annual “Pac-12 Black College Athlete Summit” with representation from at least three players of their choice from each school.

It’s worth noting that the Pac-12 did recently outline a series of “initial steps” to promote social justice and combat racism. Those steps include the creation of a head of diversity and inclusion position within the conference; the formation of a social-justice and anti-racism advisory group comprised of athletics and academic leaders and athletes from all Pac-12 member institutions; and the launch of a series of athlete and coach anti-racism virtual forums.

The Pac-12 player group’s full list of demands can be found below.