Helpful reminders on the postseason selection process before we plunge into the latest Pac-12 bowl forecast:

— The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will host the College Football Playoff semifinals, leaving the Pac-12 champion to participate in the Fiesta, Peach or Cotton bowls unless it qualifies for the CFP.

— The Pac-12 is contractually tied to seven games: the New Year’s Six, Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday, Sun, LA and Independence bowls.

— The Alamo, Las Vegas and Holiday bowls can select one team over another as long as there is no more than a one-game difference in conference record. The second-tier bowls (Sun, LA and Independence) must select teams in order of conference record.



College Football Playoff/Rose Bowl

Team: Oregon (5-0)

Home games remaining (four): WSU, Cal, USC, Oregon State

Road games remaining (three): Washington, Utah, Arizona State

Comment: We’re entering the critical stretch of the Pac-12 season, with 12 conference games matching teams currently ranked in the AP top-25 poll. The bowl projections will roll with the results, starting at the very top. But given their upcoming schedule, the Ducks will be tough to unseat if they win in Seattle.

New Year’s Six/Fiesta Bowl

Team: Washington (5-0)

Home games (four): Oregon, Arizona State, Utah, WSU

Road games (three): Stanford, USC, Oregon State

Comment: With seven ranked teams at the midway point, the Pac-12 has never been better positioned to claim an at-large berth in the New Year’s Six. Those slots carry a $4 million payday for the conference (split equally) and allow each eligible team to climb one rung in the postseason lineup.

Alamo Bowl

Team: USC (6-0)

Home games (three): Utah, Washington, UCLA

Road games (three): Notre Dame, Cal, Oregon

Comment: The Trojans’ pillowy soft early-season schedule gives way to an unrelenting final six games. And if you think the Berkeley trip will be easy, well, the Bears just scored 42 points on Oregon State, which has a better defense than USC.

Las Vegas Bowl

Team: Oregon State (5-1)

Home games (three): UCLA, Stanford, Washington

Road games (three): Arizona, Colorado, Oregon

Comment: We don’t expect the Beavers to carry a 9-1 record into their dastardly back-to-back at the end of the season (Washington and Oregon). But it’s not an unrealistic outcome, either. And this week (UCLA) is the key.

Holiday Bowl

Team: Utah (4-1)

Home games (four): Cal, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado

Road games (three): USC, Washington, Arizona

Comment: One of so many benefits to playing in the 2022 and 2023 Rose Bowls (and admittedly far down that list) is the Utes aren’t in danger of being a repeat participant in any of the other games affiliated with the Pac-12.

Sun Bowl

Team: Washington State (4-1)

Home games (three): Arizona, Stanford, Colorado

Road games (four): Oregon, Arizona State, Cal, Washington

Comment: The good news: The Cougars have plenty of chances to become bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive season (excluding 2020). The bad news: A trip to El Paso or Los Angeles would be greatly disappointing to WSU constituents after that sizzling start.

LA Bowl

Team: UCLA (4-1)

Home games (three): Colorado, Arizona State, Cal

Road games (four): Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona, USC

Comment: The Bruins are one win (this weekend in Corvallis) from joining the conversation for a top-tier bowl assignment. We need to see them win on the road.

Independence Bowl

Team: Colorado (4-2)

Home games (three): Stanford, Oregon State, Arizona

Road games (three): UCLA, WSU, Utah

Comment: What looks like a low-level Friday night affair against Stanford this week is actually critical to making the Buffs’ bowl math work. They will be underdogs in four of their final five.

Non-qualifier

Team: Arizona (3-3)

Home games (three): Oregon State, UCLA, Utah

Road games (three): WSU, Colorado, Arizona State

Comment: Do you see three wins? Because we don’t see three wins. We see an ascending program and a gifted freshman quarterback and a defense that’s better than expected and a victory in the Territorial Cup. But we don’t see three wins.

Non-qualifier

Team: Cal (3-3)

Home games (two): USC, WSU

Road games (four): Utah, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA

Comment: The path to the postseason requires either two minor upsets (WSU and UCLA) or one minor and one major upset (USC, Utah, Oregon) and a victory over Stanford. Not happening.

Non-qualifier

Team: Stanford (1-4)

Home games (four): UCLA, Washington, Cal, Notre Dame

Road games (three): Colorado, WSU, Oregon State

Comment: Plenty of chances to be the spoiler, starting Friday in Boulder.

Ineligible

Team: Arizona State (1-5)

Home games (three): WSU, Oregon, Arizona

Road games (three): Washington, Utah, UCLA

Comment: It has been 49 weeks since ASU’s last victory over an FBS opponent (Colorado), and it could be another 49 until ASU’s next victory over an FBS opponent.